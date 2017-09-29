’Horns get breaks, top Cyclones

TEXAS 17, IOWA STATE 7

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State was supposed to be better. Texas was supposed to be vulnerable.

In the end, neither team looked like they were ready to compete for a Big 12 title on Thursday night -- but it was the Longhorns who survived the conference opener.

Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards and a score, and Texas beat Iowa State 17-7. Chris Warren III added a rushing TD for the Longhorns (2-2), who improved to 13-2 against the Cyclones (2-2).

Warren had an 11-yard touchdown run and Toneil Carter caught a 22-yard TD pass from Buechele to give Texas a 14-0 halftime lead.

The game hinged on two plays in a 21-second span late in the third quarter that went the Longhorns' way.

Texas fumbled away a kickoff deep in its own territory, but the runner was ruled down on replay. Iowa State then took a fumbled backward pass into the end zone to briefly pull within 14-13, but the officials ruled the ball was going forward after a review.

Jacob Park threw for 246 yards and had a career-high three interceptions for Iowa State, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games.

Buechele spread the ball around, completing passes to 11 different receivers. Lil'Jordan Humphrey led the way with four catches, and six Longhorns caught at least two passes. Buechele completed 19 of 26 passes and through 1 interception.

