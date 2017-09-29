Offensive tackle set to visit 'top dog' Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to host junior college offensive tackle Noah Banks for an official visit this weekend.

Banks, 6-7, 300 pounds, of Iowa Western Community College spoke with University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Bret Bielema on Monday about the upcoming trip.

"It kind of blew me away because obviously it's Arkansas, one of the top dogs," Banks said. "He likes my athleticism and my size."

Banks was committed to Troy in 2015 while at Pensacola West Florida but reopened his recruiting after the Trojans had a coaching change. He then signed with Murray State where he started nine of 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

Banks then transferred from the Racers to junior college in the spring after enduring more coaching changes. He's going into this weekend's visit with an open mind.

"During high school recruiting, I only had a chance to take one official visit and it was a FCS school so it was kind of smaller," Banks said. "It's going to be pretty cool to go to an SEC school."

He has scholarship offers from Missouri, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee while drawing interest from Oklahoma, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska and others.

Banks, who's expected to graduate in December and have two years to play two at his new school, said Bielema hinted at an offer could be coming from the Hogs.

"He told me they just stopped recruiting two other junior college offensive linemen after he watched my tape that they had offered and he really liked me," said Banks, who spoke with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson on Wednesday. "I don't know 100 percent if they would offer me, but I would like to think so."

His ability to play both tackles spots makes Banks attractive to colleges.

"I've always played right tackle, but this year we had an injury on the left so they moved me over there to see how things would go and really I couldn't believe I hadn't tried it sooner," Banks said. "I almost feel like I'm a natural left tackle in pass protection."

"I think I have a good balance between run blockage and pass blocking. I can do both pretty well."

Banks likes the idea of being able to develop more physically would he go to Arkansas.

"The thing I'm excited about the most is going to a program like that and get into the weight room and get bigger and stronger," Banks said. "I could definitely put on some more muscle."

He's noncommittal on the possibility of making a pledge to the Hogs this weekend if the visits goes well.

"It's hard to say right now," he said. "Timetable wise, I don't have a lot of time, but at the same time it's kind of early right now in the recruiting process. I'm not going to say no for sure, but I definitely can't say yeah."

Basketball visits

Three Razorbacks basketball commitments will make their official visits to Fayetteville this weekend.

Little Rock Parkview forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, Fort Smith Northside guard Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170 and Jonesboro guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, are expected to arrive today for the start of their visits.

The Hogs also have a commitment from guard Keyshawn Embery, 6-4, 187, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. ESPN rates the class No. 20 in the nation.

The Hogs are waiting to hear the decision of guard Jordan Phillips, 6-7, 210, of Arlington (Texas) Grace Prep who said earlier in the week that he could announce his choice soon. He has visited Georgetown and Fresno State in addition to the Hogs.

The Razorbacks also are in contention for power forward Reggie Chaney, 6-8, 230, of Henderson (Nev.) Findlay Prep and small forward Jericole Hellems, 6-6, 190 pounds, of St. Louis Chaminade.

