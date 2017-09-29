Stanton reaches 59 home runs in Marlins’ victory

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice to become the first player to hit 59 in a season since 2001, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1.

Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth, then added a two-run drive in the eighth that would have gone 467 feet unimpeded, according to MLB’s Statcast. He has 33 home runs since the All-Star break and 10 multi-home run games this season. He became the sixth player to reach 59, joining Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

“It’s crazy to be in that company,” Stanton said. “It doesn’t sink in yet. It doesn’t make sense, really, yet. But it’s really cool. It’s everything I’ve worked for and it’s something really cool.”