Football: Prairie Grove rolls past Gravette

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Although Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier admits that his team doesn't concern itself with the program's current win streak, his philosophy in keeping it alive remains the same.

"Just keep winning," Abshier said with a chuckle Friday night after his Tigers defeated 4A-1 Conference foe Gravette 31-7 and extended Prairie Grove's regular-season streak to 24 straight victories, dating back to the 2015 season opener.

"But, really, I haven't even thought about that," he added. "We just try to come out each game and play, and do the best we can."

The Tigers used a balanced attack against the Lions to rack up 451 yards of total offense. Quarterback John David Elder came up big through the air, completing 8 of 12 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

The Prairie Grove defense also rose to the occasion with three interceptions.

"They helped us out a little bit with a few turnovers, but it was a tough game for us," Abshier said. "Gravette is always real physical and they were physical tonight."

Gravette running back Austin O'Brien was the Lions' workhorse all night, carrying the ball 28 times for 210 yards and the team's lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

"Their running back O'Brien just ran 'til he was about out of gas, and he did a good job getting yards for them," Abshier said. "Just fortunately our defense was able to make some stops down in our end to help us out."

It looked to be an uncharacteristic defensive battle early, as both teams stalled on their opening drives. And it was a big play by Prairie Grove's defense that finally ignited its offense.

As Gravette drove into Prairie Grove territory on its second possession, Tiger linebacker Dustin Burton stripped the ball at the Tigers 33, reclaiming possession for his offense.

Prairie Grove kept it on the ground for the first six plays of the drive, before Elder hit Stone Bryant on a post route down the middle of the field for a 33-yard scoring strike with 1 minute, 51 seconds to play in the first quarter

Prairie Grove then mixed it up on offense for a steady, 10-play drive that culminated with an 8-yard touchdown scamper by Anthony Johnson, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead with 5:14 left in the first half.

The Tigers then halted Gravette's next two drives with interceptions, the latter coming in the end zone with 10 seconds left in the half and the Lions knocking on the door.

Safety Stone Bryant's second interception of the game came late in the third quarter at the Prairie Grove 3. Five plays later, Bryant flipped to offense and hauled in a 76-yard TD pass from Elder to make it 25-0 with 11:49 left in the game.

Bryant finished with three catches for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with his two interceptions.

Johnson led the Tigers ground game with 90 yards on 13 carries and capped the Prairie Grove scoring with a 12-yard run midway through the final stanza, making it 31-0.

Sports on 09/30/2017