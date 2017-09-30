Football: Saints air it out, soar past Eagles

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian quarterback Landon Brown only needed one half to lead the Saints to a win Friday night.

The senior threw for five touchdowns in the second quarter and paced the Saints to a 56-20 win over Huntsville during 4A-1 Conference play at Champions Stadium.

Brown started the game off slow and overthrew his receivers early, but settled down in the second quarter, which greatly pleased Shiloh coach Jeff Conaway.

"He battled through adversity early, and I was proud of him, just for the way he hung in there and made those throws in the second quarter," Conaway said. "It felt like he did a great job of keeping his poise."

During one stretch in his dominant second quarter, Brown completed three straight passes on three different possessions -- all for touchdowns. By the end of the half, he had more than 480 passing yards to go along with 21 rushing yards.

"He's got that kind of explosive power and potential, and I think we just tapped into it tonight," Conaway said. "I hope we can continue to do that."

Two of Brown's touchdowns came on passes longer than 90 yards. Huntsville had punted and pinned the Saints down inside their own 10 on both of those scores, which gave Brown an opportunity to show off his arm.

Conaway said he called for the deep pass both times and his quarterback delivered, thanks in part to receivers Jake Nelson and Blake Thomson's ability to get enough separation from Huntsville's defensive backs.

"Several times I looked up, and I was amazed at how much separation they had gained, so that tells us they're doing a good job in their routes, pushing routes vertically and really doing a good job of creating that separation," Conaway said. "It makes it a lot easier to throw and catch when there's room to catch it."

Shiloh's receiving corps beat an Eagles' secondary that struggled with locating the ball when it was in the air throughout the game.

"Our eyes were where they shouldn't be," Huntsville coach Randy Barnhill said. "Until we learn how to do that, we're going to struggle."

Huntsville quarterback Sean McCone kept the Eagles in the game early on, finding receiver Zack Elsey twice for touchdowns, but struggled to get the passing game going again after the end of the first quarter. Shiloh's defense pressured the senior the whole night and forced the second-year starter to make plays out of the pocket, which led to four interceptions for the Saints.

