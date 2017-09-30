VIDEO: Football: Greenwood fires on all cylinders in showdown

GREENWOOD -- Friday night was the midway point of the regular season, but Greenwood looked to be in playoff mode.

The Bulldogs dominated every facet of the 6A-West Conference clash against El Dorado, rolling to a 52-21 victory at Smith-Robinson Stadium as senior running back Kenny Wood rushed for 210 yards on 25 carries and scored 3 touchdowns.

"We were focused all week and we knew what we had to do to get this game," said Wood, who scored on runs of 7, 1 and 43 yards, the last a dash down the right sideline in the third quarter. "We know they are a good team, and we knew they would compete with us. They competed with us last year both times we played. We knew they were No. 2 in the state."

On this night, there was a huge gulf between No. 1 Greenwood and No. 2. Greenwood (5-0, 2-0 6A-West) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, scoring on its first two offensive series. Bulldogs Coach Rick Jones said fast starts have been a trend this season.

"We script plays just like everybody else, but I'm not sure why we start so hot all four weeks," Jones said. "Our guys executed, and we drove down and made it look easy, then we give them the fumble and the pick-six. If we knock in that possession where we had the pick-six, it could have been sunshine and rainbows over there."

El Dorado (4-1, 1-1) drove 78 yards to pull within 14-7 at the end of the first quarter on Darius Holly's short touchdown run. The Wildcats later pinned Greenwood back at its own 2 on a 46-yard punt by Derek Jobe.

That's when Greenwood grabbed the momentum for good, marching the length of the field in 13 plays using a mix of runs by Wood and a short passing game engineered by quarterback Connor Noland and receiver Peyton Holt. Greenwood also overcame a 5-yard penalty on the drive, meaning it actually drove 103 yards, capped by Wood's 1-yard run and a 21-7 lead with 8:14 left in the first half.

"That was huge," Jones said. "Any time you go 98 on somebody, that's a spirit crusher."

El Dorado tried to seize the momentum back late in the second quarter when Mon-Tre Marshall intercepted a Noland pass and returned it 86 yards for a Wildcats touchdown, cutting Greenwood's lead to 28-14 with under two minutes left in the half.

But the Bulldogs answered on Grant Ennis' 37-yard field goal as the half expired for a 31-14 lead. They added a quick touchdown to open the third quarter, driving 39 yards after the Wildcats were assessed a 15-yard penalty on the Ennis field goal. Noland capped the drive with a 6-yard keeper.

Greenwood's defense played exceptional all night, Jones said. The Bulldogs limited El Dorado to 76 total yards in the first half while piling up 402 yards of offense.

"Our defense, when we turned it over the first time, they just threw up a brick wall," Jones said. "I was proud of them because that's what it takes. It takes all of us. We all have to do our job."

