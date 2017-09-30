Hokies eager for another run at Tigers

No. 12 Virginia Tech can make a strong case that it is an Atlantic Coast Conference title contender when the Hokies face No. 2 Clemson tonight.

The game is a rematch of last year's ACC title game, won by the Tigers 42-35, and while Clemson went on to win the national championship, the Hokies were left to stew over coming up just short. Virginia Tech had the ball at the Tigers' 23 late in the game before a fourth-down interception ended their hopes of a tying, or winning, touchdown.

The Hokies (4-0), unbeaten through its nonconference schedule for the first time since 2011, are eager to see how they measure up this year.

"They have a new team. We have a new team," Hokies wide receiver Cam Phillips said. "It's a different year, but I'm really excited for (today) for those guys to come in here and for them to get the chance to play us."

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Josh Jackson has thrown for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception in four games.

"They have a great system that has answers," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0) has won its last four meetings with the Hokies, and has already notched a pair of impressive victories, beating No. 13 Auburn 14-6 and No. 17 Louisville 47-21. The Hokies opened the season with a 31-24 victory against No. 23 West Virginia, and outscored their next three opponents 129-17.

"Auburn and Louisville were really, really good teams," Tigers receiver Hunter Renfrow said. "We feel like we're battle tested and we have some confidence. This is like our third prime-time game in five weeks.

"For us, it's just another game."

The victory at Louisville, Coach Dabo Swinney said, was a good primer for playing at Lane Stadium.

"Anytime you can draw from experience, it can kind of give you an understanding of what to expect," Swinney said. "When you take a team to Louisville early in the season, bunch of new guys that haven't played on the road, that's really good experience."

Sports on 09/30/2017