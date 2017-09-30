Holmes carries Blue Devils all the way home vs. Lions

SEARCY -- Senior running back Guren Holmes was the workhorse for West Memphis as he rushed for 206 yards on 38 carries in the Blue Devils' 36-21 victory over Searcy.

Twenty-six of Holmes' rushes came in the second half as the Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the 6A-East Conference) used the pass sparingly and relied on a dominant second-half defensive effort.

"(Holmes) was the dog for us tonight," West Memphis Coach Billy Elmore said. "I could see it in his eyes on the sideline. He wanted the rock and we weren't shy about giving it to him."

Holmes' only touchdown came in the first half, but it was his bruising style that trimmed time off the clock, keeping Searcy's high-powered attack off the field.

Searcy (4-1, 1-1) wasted no time taking the early lead as senior quarterback Mason Schucker led the Lions 78 yards on the opening drive. Schucker threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Catrell Green on a tackle-eligible play.

The Lions were threatening to go up two touchdowns when the game turned.

Schucker fumbled a snap and West Memphis' Jamie Johnson recovered at he Blue Devil 18.

West Memphis turned it into a touchdown as Kelvin Love scored on a 5-yard run and a 7-7 tie.

Holmes' touchdown and a Schucker rushing touchdown made it a 14-14 game at halftime.

West Memphis' defense made it more difficult for Schucker in the second half. Until the Lions' final drive, Schucker had only thrown for 29 yards.

"We made some adjustments defensively on the fly before we reached the locker room at halftime," Elmore said.

Senior Dylan Wiggington's 24-yard field goal with 5:18 to play in the third quarter gave Memphis the lead for good.

West Memphis added to its lead in the fourth quarter when senior receiver Amaurius Stinnett lined up in the Wildcat formation and scored on a 5-yard run with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter to make it 23-14 West Memphis.

The Blue Devils defense, which gave up just under 90 yards rushing for the game, got a score when senior cornerback Nick Brown scooped up a Schucker fumble and ran 30 yards for a touchdown.

The clincher for West Memphis came on a 12-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Michael Troxler with 1:24 to play in the game.

