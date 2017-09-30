How the AP Top 25 Fared
RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT
Alabama (4-0);did not play;vs. Mississippi, today
Clemson (4-0);did not play;at (12) Virginia Tech, today
Oklahoma (4-0);off;vs. Iowa State, Oct. 7
Penn State (4-0);did not play;vs. Indiana, today
Southern Cal (4-0);at (16) Washington State, (n);vs. Oregon State, Oct. 7
Washington (4-0);did not play;at Oregon State, today
Georgia (4-0);did not play;at Tennessee, today
Michigan (4-0);off;vs. Michigan State, Oct. 7
TCU (4-0);off;vs. (23) West Virginia, Oct. 7
Wisconsin (3-0);did not play;vs. Northwestern, today
Ohio State (3-1);did not play;at Rutgers, today
Virginia Tech (4-0);did not play;vs. (2) Clemson, today
Auburn (3-1);did not play;vs. (24) Mississippi State, today
Miami (2-0);at Duke, (n);at Florida State, Oct. 7
Oklahoma State (3-1);did not play;at Texas Tech, today
Washington State (4-0);vs. (5) Southern Cal, (n);
Louisville (3-1);did not play;vs. Murray State, today
South Florida (4-0);did not play;at East Carolina, today
San Diego State (4-0);did not play;vs. N. Illinois, today
Utah (4-0);off;vs. Stanford, Oct. 7
Florida (2-1);did not play;vs. Vanderbilt, today
Notre Dame (3-1);did not play;vs. Miami (Ohio), today
West Virginia (3-1);off;at (9) TCU, Oct. 7
Mississippi State (3-1);did not play;at (13) Auburn, today
LSU (3-1);did not play;vs. Troy, today
