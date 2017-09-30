Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, September 30, 2017, 6:26 a.m.

How the AP Top 25 Fared

This article was published today at 3:16 a.m.

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

  1. Alabama (4-0);did not play;vs. Mississippi, today

  2. Clemson (4-0);did not play;at (12) Virginia Tech, today

  3. Oklahoma (4-0);off;vs. Iowa State, Oct. 7

  4. Penn State (4-0);did not play;vs. Indiana, today

  5. Southern Cal (4-0);at (16) Washington State, (n);vs. Oregon State, Oct. 7

  6. Washington (4-0);did not play;at Oregon State, today

  7. Georgia (4-0);did not play;at Tennessee, today

  8. Michigan (4-0);off;vs. Michigan State, Oct. 7

  9. TCU (4-0);off;vs. (23) West Virginia, Oct. 7

  10. Wisconsin (3-0);did not play;vs. Northwestern, today

  11. Ohio State (3-1);did not play;at Rutgers, today

  12. Virginia Tech (4-0);did not play;vs. (2) Clemson, today

  13. Auburn (3-1);did not play;vs. (24) Mississippi State, today

  14. Miami (2-0);at Duke, (n);at Florida State, Oct. 7

  15. Oklahoma State (3-1);did not play;at Texas Tech, today

  16. Washington State (4-0);vs. (5) Southern Cal, (n);

  17. Louisville (3-1);did not play;vs. Murray State, today

  18. South Florida (4-0);did not play;at East Carolina, today

  19. San Diego State (4-0);did not play;vs. N. Illinois, today

  20. Utah (4-0);off;vs. Stanford, Oct. 7

  21. Florida (2-1);did not play;vs. Vanderbilt, today

  22. Notre Dame (3-1);did not play;vs. Miami (Ohio), today

  23. West Virginia (3-1);off;at (9) TCU, Oct. 7

  24. Mississippi State (3-1);did not play;at (13) Auburn, today

  25. LSU (3-1);did not play;vs. Troy, today

Sports on 09/30/2017

Print Headline: How the AP Top 25 Fared

