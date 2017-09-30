New drivers win spots in Sunday's Race for Hope

For the second night in a row, a driver who had never raced at Batesville Motor Speedway before raced to a preliminary feature victory for the Race for Hope 74 at Batesvile Motor Speedway.

Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa, led the final 21 laps Thursday night to claim the prelim victory and earn a starting spot in the middle of the front row for tonight's 74-lap main event.

"How many good cars there are here is just amazing," Kay said. "I haven't seen a bad heat yet, a bad anything yet. The racing here has been awesome. Fun place. I definitely want to come back here next year."

Kay held off two of modified racing's most successful drivers, Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., and Kelly Shryock of Fertile, Iowa, to take the victory.

"It was an awesome race track tonight," Kay said. "You could move around. Ricky got to second there and he was making me nervous. I know how good he is and Shryock being up there -- just the whole field."

Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, N.C., who also had never raced at Batesville before, won Wednesday night's prelim and will start on the pole for tonight's main event.

Kay, Dennie Gieber of Frankston, Texas, and Batesville's Jason Wilkey started on the front row of the 30-car field Thursday night, with Wilkey taking the lead down the backstretch of the opening lap. On a lap-five restart, Kay, Thornton and Searcy's Clay Norris entered the battle for the lead with Kay taking over the top spot.

Thornton took a shot at the lead on a lap-9 restart, but Kay was able to fend off the challenge and held a .535-second advantage at the checkered flag.

The top eight finishers Thursday night earned starting spots in tonight's main event. Thornton was second and Shryock finished third. Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., took fourth and Desha's Peyton Taylor, who started 15th, was fifth. Also earning feature start positions were Jesse Dennis of Corning, Iowa, Norris and John Hansen of Brush, Colo.

