No. 1 Har-Ber's dominance over rival goes to 11

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber proved it was worthy of its national attention Friday.

Har-Ber rolled past rival Springdale High, 56-14, at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium behind quarterback Grant Allen's five total touchdowns and four defensive takeaways. It was Har-Ber's 11th consecutive win in the series.

"All week we were real focused, and low-key on things," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "We had a purpose coming in here, and we had so much respect for Springdale. We knew they were good. So our guys turned in their focus to get ready and they knew it would be hard to come in and win the ballgame."

The Wildcats' streak of three consecutive shutouts came to an end when Springdale scored on a 69-yard touchdown pass from Layne Hutchins to Darrell Parchman. It was the first points Har-Ber had allowed in 163 minutes, seven seconds of game time.

Defensive back Tevin Eckwood and linebackers Miller Herndon and Chase Strickland each recorded interceptions. Herndon's came on Springdale's first play of the second half. A deflected Will Mueller pass found Herndon's hands, and he raced 38 yards for a touchdown.

But before the half, Eckwood made a momentum-shifting play. Following Kapone Wise's 92-yard interception return for a score, Eckwood ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to extend Har-Ber's lead to 35-14 at halftime.

"I just saw an opening, I got it and just took off," Eckwood said. "The hole was there, I saw space and I was gone."

Allen threw the ball well in his first start against the Red 'Dogs, finishing 17-of-25 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The difference maker in the game, though, was the plays he made with his feet. Allen ran for touchdowns of eight and 11 yards and totaled 63 yards rushing.

"I thought he played outstanding," Springdale Coach Zak Clark said of Allen. "Our defensive line did a great job getting pressure, and he did an outstanding job moving in the pocket, taking off when he had to, and buying time."

Allen found Hunter Wood for two touchdowns, including a 39-yarder for the Wildcats' first score. Matt Thomas hauled in Allen's other passing score early in a 28-point second quarter.

For Springdale, three interceptions and a lost fumble doomed the offense for the most part. Hutchins' touchdown pass to Parchman was the highlight offensively. Outside of that play, the Red 'Dogs' longest play from scrimmage was a 23-yarder from Hutchins to Alex Thompson in the first quarter.

Despite the loss, several important games lie ahead for Springdale, beginning next week.

"Now is the tough part because everything has kind of gone our way," Clark said. "The stuff that we've been overcoming kind of reared its head again. We've still got a chance. I still think we're a good football team. At times tonight we showed that, but we've got to stay together.

"We've got a chance to bounce back next week, and I think that will really decide how this season goes."

Har-Ber travels to Bentonville next week while Springdale hosts Bentonville West.

Sports on 09/30/2017