Sam Houston St. a thorn for UCA

CONWAY -- For three years in a row, Sam Houston State has owned the University of Central Arkansas.

The Bears get another shot at the Bearkats, ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Series coaches' poll, at Estes Stadium today at 6 p.m.

En route to its 2016 Southland Conference championship and an undefeated regular season, Sam Houston State (3-0, 1-0 Southland) defeated UCA 59-23 last year. That followed a 38-31 victory in 2014 and 42-13 in 2015.

Sam Houston State returns the bulk of its roster, including first-team FCS preseason All-American quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe and defensive lineman P.J. Hall for their senior seasons.

At the Southland preseason media day in July, Sam Houston State Coach K.C. Keeler said his team's confidence is well-founded.

"We have the two best players in the country," he said. "One on offense. One on defense. The expectations should be high."

UCA Coach Steve Campbell knows what his team is up against, but his confidence mirrors Keeler's.

"They are a very good football," Campbell said. "It's a tremendous challenge, but one we're definitely looking forward to."

UCA (2-1, 1-0) is ranked No. 12 nationally and faces Sam Houston State after a bye week. UCA's last game was a 38-6 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 16. Campbell said the bye was an ideal fit for his team.

"We have had good preparations," Campbell said. "We worked hard on fundamentals, and then we got into our game plan for Sam Houston, so it's been a good bye week.

"We've been able to get some guys who were kind of banged up. It looks like we have fresher legs, so I think it came at a good time for us to get ready for the big challenge we have in Sam Houston State."

UCA, led by senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand, is ranked second in the Southland in total offense and third in total defense. Sam Houston State is ranked first in offense but 10th in defense.

Campbell said he is most concerned by Briscoe and his average of 336.0 passing yards per game. The Bearkats are averaging 52.7 points per game.

"The quarterback is an outstanding football player and has been for a couple of years," Campbell said. "He can really throw the football. He has a strong arm, and he's very accurate. He is a great football player."

Campbell coaches UCA's offensive line and said Hall is its primary concern.

"You just try to do the best you can to neutralize him," he said. "He's a heck of a football player, so it just goes back to fundamentals. There's nothing more you can do. You try to keep your pads down, stay square, use your hands, and make sure you use good leverage."

Campbell said his players are aware what kind of talent they will face.

"They are the team that, until someone beats them and knocks them off, they're the team that's been at the top of the heap since we've been here," Campbell said. "Our guys know. Our older guys have played them a couple of times and know they're really good.

"They're the one team in our league that we haven't been able to get over that hump against."

At a glance

SAM HOUSTON STATE AT UCA WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway RECORDS Sam Houston State 3-0, 1-0 Southland; UCA 2-1, 1-0 RANKINGS Sam Houston State No. 3 in FCS; UCA No. 11 RADIO KUCA 91.3 FM in Conway; KKPT 94.1 FM in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN3

