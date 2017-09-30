FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST Bentonville 38, Van Buren 6 Bentonville West 38, Fayetteville 28 Rogers 43, Rogers Heritage 33 Springdale Har-Ber 56, Springdale 14 7A-CENTRAL Bryant 49, LR Catholic 17 Cabot 43, Fort Smith Southside 41 Fort Smith Northside 35, LR Central 20 North Little Rock 24, Conway 14
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST Benton 49, Siloam Springs 14 Greenwood 52, El Dorado 21 Russellville 28, Sheridan 14 Texarkana 14, Lake Hamilton 9 6A-EAST Jonesboro 76, Jacksonville 31 Marion 55, LR Hall 19 Pine Bluff 36, Mountain Home 14 West Memphis 36, Searcy 21
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL LR Christian 41, Sylvan Hills 35 LR McClellan 63, Mills 0 LR Parkview 55, LR Fair 0 Pulaski Academy 58, Beebe 21 5A-EAST Batesville 45, Paragould 6 Nettleton 21, Blytheville 14 Valley View 42, Forrest City 19 Wynne 42, Greene County Tech 7 5A-SOUTH Camden Fairview 22, White Hall 10 Hot Springs 34, Hope 7 Hot Springs Lakeside 43, Magnolia 35 Watson Chapel 43, De Queen 15 5A-WEST Alma 42, Farmington 18 Greenbrier 38, Morrilton 31 Harrison 63, Clarksville 6 Maumelle 42, Vilonia 7
CLASS 4A
1-4A Gentry 21, Berryville 0 Pea Ridge 48, Lincoln 32 Prairie Grove 31, Gravette 7 Shiloh Christian 56, Huntsville 20 2-4A Helena-West Helena Central 50, Central Arkansas Christian 13 Lonoke 49, Baptist Prep 14 Southside Batesville 14, Riverview 10 Stuttgart 20, Heber Springs 7 3-4A Gosnell 40, Cave City 0 Highland 34, Brookland 30 Pocahontas 62, Harrisburg 26 Trumann 32, Jonesboro Westside 14 4-4A Booneville 21, Ozark 7 Dardanelle 42, Pottsville 14 Dover 42, Subiaco Academy 0 Waldron 49, West Fork 14 7-4A Ashdown 21, Bauxite 7 Joe T. Robinson 21, Arkadelphia 7 Malvern 29, Mena 28 Nashville 65, Fountain Lake 28 8-4A DeWitt 36, Pine Bluff Dollarway 26 Dumas 38, Crossett 6 Hamburg 16, Monticello 6 Warren 35, Star City 7
CLASS 3A
1-3A Clinton 35, Green Forest 7 Elkins 38, Mountain View 6 Melbourne 49, Marshall 12 Yellville-Summit 49, Greenland 28 2-3A Barton 58, Harding Academy 41 Cedar Ridge 38, Marianna 0 Mayflower 54, Bald Knob 14 Rose Bud 42, Episcopal Collegiate 14 3-3A Hoxie 55, Manila 18 Newport 49, Walnut Ridge 6 Osceola 51, Corning 6 Rivercrest 48, Piggott 6 4-3A Atkins 40, Two Rivers 0 Charleston 29, Paris 26 Lamar 46, Mansfield 21 Perryville 34, Cedarville 8 5-3A Benton Harmony Grove 42, Bismarck 7 Centerpoint 28, Horatio 14 Glen Rose 42, Jessieville 14 Prescott 48, Gurdon 0 6-3A Fordyce 26, Fouke 22 Junction City 54, Genoa Central 14 McGehee 46, Drew Central 14 Smackover 12, Lake Village 8
CLASS 2A
3-2A Earle 61, Marked Tree 6 East Poinsett County 38, Midland 0 Salem 28, Rector 12 4-2A Danville 47, Johnson County Westside 16 Hackett 32, Western Yell County 0 Magazine 36, Decatur 0 Mountainburg 40, Lavaca 20 5-2A England 47, Bigelow 14 Hector 31, Conway Christian 30 Magnet Cove 27, Poyen 7 Quitman 48, Cutter Morning Star 18 6-2A Carlisle 42, Marvell 0 Hazen 55, Brinkley 0 McCrory 36, Palestine-Wheatley 16 OPEN Des Arc 7-2A Foreman 56, Dierks 14 Mount Ida 48, Murfreesboro 0 Mountain Pine 40, Mineral Springs 38 Spring Hill 36, Lafayette County 35 8-2A Camden Harmony Grove 53, Hampton 14 Parkers Chapel 44, Woodlawn 13 Rison 31, Strong 8 OPEN Bearden NONCONFERENCE Cross County 46, Clarendon 0
