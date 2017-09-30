Sox magic number remains 1 after loss

ASTROS 3, RED SOX 2

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox are running out of chances to wrap up the AL East title.

Boston once again failed to clinch the division crown, losing to the Houston Astros 3-2 Friday night as Alex Bregman homered and drove in three runs.

The Red Sox magic number remained at one to close out the New York Yankees, who beat Toronto 4-0. Boston leads the Yankees by two games -- both teams have two games left and they're each assured playoff spots.

After going 8-1 in their final road trip of the season, the Red Sox have slumped at home, losing two consecutive and falling to 1-4 on their homestand. But Mookie Betts said no one is panicking inside the clubhouse.

"It's just go win one game," the star outfielder said. "Nobody said it's going to be easy. If it was easy, it wouldn't be fun. ... We just got to go win one game."

If Boston and New York wind up even, they will play a one-game tiebreaker Monday at Yankee Stadium for the division crown and the loser will go to the wild-card game.

Hanley Ramirez doubled with two outs in the Boston ninth. But with the Fenway Park crowd rooting for a rally, Rafael Devers grounded out to end it, with Ken Giles getting his 34th save.

The AL West champion Astros won their fifth consecutive game and posted their 100th victory of the season. They are one game behind AL Central champion Cleveland for the best record in the league and home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.

"It's a big number and it takes six months to get there. I'm proud of our guys, obviously. We've got a couple games left. We'd like 102, plus 11 in October," Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Houston has won 13 of 15. The Astros reached 100 victories for the second time in team history, having won 102 in 1998.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 3 Brian Dozier marked the Twins' return home after clinching a wild card on the road with a handful of highlights, hitting a three-run home run in the second inning to spur host Minneapolis to a victory over Detroit. Kyle Gibson was removed after 4 2/3 innings, so Jose Berrios (14-8) was credited with the victory after recording four outs in a tuneup relief outing. Matt Belisle notched his ninth save with a perfect ninth inning for the Twins, who will visit New York or Boston on Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 0 Masahiro Tanaka struck out 15 over seven innings, his highest total since coming to the major leagues, and playoff-bound New York beat visiting Toronto to remain on the edge of contention in the AL East. Already assured no worse than hosting a wild-card game against Minnesota, New York began the day three games behind AL East-leading Boston with three games left. Tanaka (13-12) retired his first 14 batters before Ezequiel Carerra reached on an infield single up the middle just past Tanaka's glove. Second baseman Starlin Castro made a backhand stop with a dive and threw off-balance from his knees, but Carerra easily beat a one-hop throw.

INDIANS 10, WHITE SOX 1 Edwin Encarnacion had a three-run double, and Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs apiece, leading AL Central champion Cleveland, the host, to a victory over Chicago. Cleveland maintained its one-game lead -- and owns the tiebreaker -- over Houston for the best record in the AL with two games remaining. The top seed will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in the Division Series. The Indians' 101 victories are the second most in franchise history and set a record for wins by an AL Central team.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, REDS 4 Ian Happ hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning, and host Chicago won for the 14th time in 17 games, beating Cincinnati. With a second consecutive NL Central title in hand and their sights set on another World Series championship, the Cubs held sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant out of the lineup. They also watched as Jose Quintana got knocked out in a four-run fifth. But they still found a way to pull it out. Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Tommy La Stella started the rally with a one-out single against Amir Garrett. Taylor Davis then singled to third off Michael Lorenzen (8-4). After Kyle Schwarber struck out, Happ drove his 24th home run to left. Brian Duensing (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth.

NATIONALS 6, PIRATES 1 Stephen Strasburg pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and Ryan Zimmerman homered twice to help host Washington beat Pittsburgh. Strasburg gave up 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8. He's 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19. Strasburg (15-4) retired the first 14 batters before Gregory Polanco's hard smash bounced off a diving Zimmerman at first base for the Pirates' first hit. Zimmerman's multi-home run game was the 23rd of his career and seventh this season. He was 4-for-4 with two doubles and has reached 36 home runs for the first time in his career.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 1 Nolan Arenado hit the first of the Rockies' four home runs, Chad Bettis picked up his second victory since his return from testicular cancer and Colorado beat visiting Los Angeles to remain on the verge of clinching its first postseason spot since 2009. The Rockies have two games remaining and hold a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot. The Brewers beat St. Louis 5-3 to stay in the picture. Bettis (2-4) allowed 1 run over 7 innings, retiring the final 14 batters he faced.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 3 Stephen Vogt homered and drove in 3 runs, Chase Anderson allowed 1 run over 7 innings, and Milwaukee kept its playoff hopes alive with a victory over host St. Louis. The Brewers entered Friday two games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Milwaukee has won four of its last six games. Anderson (12-4) allowed three hits to earn his fourth victory in his last five starts. The right-hander struck out 5 and walked 1 among 101 pitches.

