Today’s CSFL game

WAYLAND BAPTIST AT LYON

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Wayland Baptist 1-3, 1-1 Central States Football League; Lyon 2-3, 0-2 CSFL

COACHES Kyle Phelps (5-11 in second season at Lyon and overall); Butch Henderson (17-33 in fifth season at Wayland Baptist and overall)

SERIES Wayland Baptist leads 2-0

COMMENTS Lyon College senior running back Fabian Buenrostro ranks 13th in the Central States Football League in rushing yards per game (34), and the Scots have the third-ranked rushing offense in the conference. … … Lyon ranks third in the CSFL with 10 sacks on the season, and junior safety Taylor Thibeau ranks fifth in the conference with 2 sacks. … The Wayland Baptist football program was rebooted in 2012, more than 70 years since it was disbanded due to World War II. … Wayland Baptist Coach Butch Henderson took over the program from the start after spending 32 years in the Texas Panhandle as a high school football coach. Henderson coached 23 years at Coronado High School, where he had 11 playoff appearances and 4 regional championships. … Wayland Baptist beat Texas College 24-23 last week when its defense stopped a potential go-ahead two-point conversion with less than a minute left in regulation.