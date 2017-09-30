Today’s GAC games

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia INTERNET muleriderathletics.com RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 0-4 in Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 2-2 in GAC

COACHES Chris Jensen (16-32 in five seasons at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Bill Keopple (45-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 2-0

LAST MEETING SAU won 52-7 last season

COMMENTS SAU junior quarterback Barrett Renner ranks first in the Great American Conference in passing yards per game (259.8), which ranks 30th in NCAA Division II. … The Southern Arkansas defense is tied for 26th in the country in total sacks (12), and junior defensive end Davondrick Lison has the fifth most sacks in D-II (6). … Oklahoma Baptist has lost 11 games since its last victory Sept. 24, 2016 over East Central. … Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Isaiah Mallory leads the GAC with 380 rushing yards, which are 36th in D-II.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello; KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy

INTERNET uamsports.com; harding-sports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 2-2 in Great American Conference; Harding 1-3 in GAC

COACHES Hud Jackson (20-49 in sixth season at UAM and overall); Paul Simmons (1-3 in first season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 28-24

LAST MEETING Harding won 57-7 last season

COMMENTS Harding scored two touchdowns after fumble recoveries in its 45-14 victory over Oklahoma Baptist last week, and the Bisons rank ninth in the Great American Conference in turnover margin (-2). … Harding junior defensive lineman Devyn Comer leads the GAC in fumbles forced (2) and is seventh in tackles for loss (0.88 per game). … UAM ranks second in the GAC in total offense

(430.8 yards per game) and 42nd in NCAA Division II. … UAM junior Cole Sears ranks second in the GAC in passing yards per game (205.5), which ranks 68th in D-II.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville; KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com; arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 4-0 in Great American Conference; Ouachita Baptist 3-1 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (27-22 in five seasons at Tech, 72-56 in 12 seasons overall); Todd Knight (94-92 in 19th season at Ouachita Baptist, 122-124-2 in 25th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 44-30-7

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 49-17 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech, now ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division II, is looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 2005, when the Wonder Boys finished 7-3 and missed the playoffs. … Tech senior quarterback Ty Reasnor leads the GAC in passing efficiency (165.1), which ranks 23rd in D-II. … Ouachita Baptist junior wide receiver Drew Harris is sixth in Division II in scoring (9 touchdowns). … Ouachita Baptist sophomore wide receiver Allie Freeman leads the GAC and is 46th in D-II in all-purpose yards (138.5 yards per game).

SOUTHERN NAZARENE

AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 2-2 in Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 2-2 in GAC

COACHES Scott Maxfield (90-45 in 13th season at Henderson State, 119-57 in 16 seasons overall); Andy Lambert (4-11 in second season at Southern Nazarene, 105-106 overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 5-0

LAST MEETING Henderson State won 40-7 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State senior quarterback Evan Lassiter was named Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after completing 29 of 45 passes for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns in last week’s 37-14 victory over SW Okla. State. … It was the second time Lassiter has earned the award during his career. … Southern Nazarene is 0-5 in games that followed a shutout since the program joined the GAC in 2012. … Southern Nazarene ranks last in the GAC in both total offense (280.8 yards per game) and total defense (469.5 yards per game). ... Henderson State’s No. 37-ranked pass defense in NCAA Division II (171.5 yards per game) is No. 5 in passes intercepted (8)