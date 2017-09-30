Today’s SAA game
HENDRIX AT SEWANEE
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE McGee Field, Sewanee, Tenn. INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com
RECORDS Hendrix 3-1, 1-1 Southern Athletic Association; Sewanee 2-2, 1-1 COACHES Buck Buchanan (27-18 in fifth season at Hendrix and overall); Travis Rundle (2-2 in first season at Sewanee and overall)
SERIES Hendrix leads 3-2
COMMENTS Hendrix sophomore quarterback Miles Thompson leads NCAA Division III in passing touchdowns
(19), and he is second in passing yards (1,452). … Hendrix is on both sides of the scoring spectrum in the SAA: the team ranks first in scoring offense (39 points per game), and it ranks last in scoring defense (38 ppg). … Sewanee has the top total defense in the Southern Athletic Association at 231.5 yards per game. … Sewanee junior kicker Michael Jacobs was named SAA Special Teams Player of the Week after he made 41- and 37-yard field goals in the Tigers’ 17-13 loss to Mill-saps last week.
