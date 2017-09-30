Position by Position matchups

OFFENSE

Quarterback

New Mexico State senior Tyler Rogers (132-202-4, 1,413 yards, 12 TDs) operates with confidence in the Aggies' quick-strike attack, and it shows with his 65.3 percent completions. Rogers is No. 5 in the FBS with 353 passing yards per game and No. 54 in pass efficiency. Rogers isn't a big runner, but he has 2 rushing TDs. The Aggies have been sacked 7 times.

Austin Allen (35-67-2, 502 yards, 4 TDs) had a bounce-back week against A&M, though he'd like to improve his completion percentage (.522) and his 2 to 1 TD-INT ratio. Allen ranks No. 88 in passing yards (167.3) and No. 72 in efficiency (128.9). Cole Kelley, a 6-7 redshirt freshman, is 3 of 5 for 46 yards and 2 TDs, and is an established threat in the short-yardage run game.

ADVANTAGE Even

Running backs

Senior Larry Rose III (63-372, 2 TDS) needs 10 yards to reach 4,000 in his career. Rose is third in the Sun Belt with 93 rushing yards per game and is coming off a 144-yard showing against UTEP. His calling cards are elusiveness and breaking tackles. Rose (20-150 receiving, 1 TD) is also a pass-catching threat. Rose has 4 career 200-yard games.

Arkansas will go with Chase Hayden (29-198, 2 TDs), David Williams (28-156, 4) and Devwah Whaley (29-130, 1) at tailback. Hayden's work in the WildHog last week opened another offensive dimension. Fullback Kendrick Jackson, denied from the 1-yard line by A&M, will split reps with Hayden Johnson.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/TEs

6-6 senior Jaleel Scott (26-369, 4) is a matchup problem. He's No. 30 in the FBS with 92.3 receiving yards per game. OJ Clark (10-85, 1) is a jitterbug, and speedy Izaiah Lottie (9-228, 4) averages 25.3 yards per catch. Conner Cramer (16-141, 1) and Anthony Muse (12-121) are also options. TEs Bryce Roberts and Xander Yarberough have a combined 4 catches for 30 yards.

The Razorbacks have to find big-play threats to pair with the emerging Jonathan Nance (9-200, 2) after the loss of Jared Cornelius (Achilles). Top options are Deon Stewart (3-31, 1), Jordan Jones (2-7) and Brandon Martin, who has fought injuries. TEs Cheyenne O'Grady (6-71, 1), Austin Cantrell (4-55) and Jeremy Patton (1-32) are consistent threats.

ADVANTAGE New Mexico State

Line

The Aggies have started the same five in all four games: LT Sage Doxtater, LG Brian Trujillo, C Jamin Smith, RT Dezmand Candelarie and RT Isaac McClain in all 4 games. Doxtater is 6-7, 343. Smith and the right side are upperclassmen; the left side consists of two sophomores. The Aggies are No. 35 in total offense (473.3 ypg) and No. 55 in sacks allowed (1.75).

Arkansas continues to seek the best combination to pair with C Frank Ragnow and LG Hjalte Froholdt. Freshman RG Ty Clary was overpowered by A&M's massive DTs last week, with RT Johnny Gibson sliding down and Paul Ramirez earning work at both T spots. LT Colton Jackson has had hits and misses. The Hogs are No. 88 in total offense (379.7) and No. 125 in sacks allowed (3.67).

ADVANTAGE New Mexico State

DEFENSE

Line

The Aggies are light at end in their base 4-3, with 260-pound junior Jessavia Reese (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry) and 245-pound Stody Bradley (7, 1 sack). The top DTs are 300-pounders Myles Vigne (7, 0.5 TFL), Roy Lopez (9, 0.5 TF) and DeShawnte Lloyd (3). The Aggies rank No. 68 in rush defense (145.0).

Reserve NG Austin Capps (7, 1.5 sacks), the team sack leader, rotates with Bijhon Jackson (4, 1 hurry). McTelvin Agim (15, 3 TFL, 2 hurries) has held up well through double teams. T.J. Smith (7, 1 TFL) starts at the other end and has been solid. Top backups are oncoming Briston Guidry (3, 1 FR), Armon Watts (3) and Jonathan Marshall (2, 2 hurries). The Hogs are No. 99 against the run (186.7).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

Senior WLB Dalton Harrington (42, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) is the sack leader, just ahead of hybrid Malik Demby (27, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks). Terrill Hanks (40, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) plays strong side and Lui Fa'amasino (31, 2.5 TFL) is in the middle. The Aggies are No. 68 in total defense (383.3 ypg) and No. 74 in scoring defense (26.5 ppg).

Dre Greenlaw (33, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) and De'Jon Harris (27, 3 TFL, 1 PBU) anchor the ILB spots, with Grant Morgan (8, 1 PBU) and Dee Walker (4) the top reserves. Randy Ramsey (11, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Dwayne Eugene (9, 1 sack) have not had a sack since the opener. Arkansas is No. 43 in total defense (345.7) and No. 86 in scoring (28.3).

ADVANTAGE New Mexico State

Secondary

Cornerback Shamad Lomax (25, 3 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR) is the reigning Sun Belt defensive player of the week with 3 INTs vs. UTEP. He plays opposite DeMarcus Owens (10, 2 PBU). The top safeties are the aptly named Ron Laforce (23, 3 INT, 1 PBU) and Austin Perkins (20, 2 PBU). NMSU is No. 77 in passing yards allowed (238.3) and No. 39 in pass efficiency.

A healthy Kevin Richardson (9) will boost the Hogs, allowing Josh Liddell (9, 1 FF) to play more safety. Corner Henre' Toliver (8, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR) is off to a strong start. Freshman Kamren Curl (12, 1 PBU) was targeted by A&M and did OK. The safety rotation is Santos Ramirez (11, 1 INT, 2 PBU), Liddell and De'Andre Coley (5). The Hogs are No. 21 in passing yards (159.0) and No. 33 in pass efficiency.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

The Aggies are No. 130 out of 130 FBS teams in kickoff returns (11.6). Dylan Brown is 2 of 2 on FGs and 10 of 13 on PATs. Brown ranks No. 93 in kickoff distance (60.6) and No. 54 in touchback percentage (.478). Punter Payton Theisler is No. 86 with a 39.1-yard average and the Aggies are No. 82 in net punting (38.9).

The Hogs took a step up last week until Christian Kirk's 100-yard kickoff return. Blake Johnson is No. 54 in punting average (42.0) and the Razorbacks are No. 46 in net punting (39.7). De'Vion Warren is No. 46 in kickoff returns (23.5) and the Hogs are No. 85 (19.5). Connor Limpert is No. 89 in kickoff distance (61.2), No. 96 in touchback percentage (.294). Arkansas.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

New Mexico State is playing its big money game and believes it has the manpower to knock off or scare the bejeebers out of an SEC team. That's powerful incentive. The Aggies played tight games in losses to Arizona State and Troy and their veteran roster should not be awed by a big crowd.

The Razorbacks are angry after what they felt was a giveaway game to their nemesis, Texas A&M. Does it turn into a hangover or focused determination? The crowd count today might be a barometer on how the fans feel about the Razorbacks' strides since a flat 28-7 loss to TCU here.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

