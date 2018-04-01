Washington news in brief

Arkansan speaks on food insecurity

WASHINGTON -- Waldron native Amie Alexander attended the Global Food Security Symposium and was one of 27 student delegates who participated in the program.

The 24-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, graduate is studying at the Clinton School of Public Service and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Alexander spoke on a March 22 panel that included American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall and other leaders. The subject: "Building youth-inclusive agricultural communities in the United States."

She also spotted a fellow Arkansan -- Hot Springs native Suzanne Palmieri, the former minister counselor for agriculture at the U.S. Mission for the United Nations in Rome.

During the symposium, Alexander heard from many experts about the challenges of global food supplies and hunger in the 21st century.

"The areas ... in the world that are most susceptible to conflicts are the ones that have the highest issues of insecurity," she said. "The investments that we make into achieving global food security are inherently making the world a more productive and safer place to live."

Food production will need to sharply increase in coming decades to keep pace with rapid population growth.

The global population, currently 7.6 billion, is expected to reach 9.8 billion by the year 2050, according to the United Nations.

Alexander, who grew up on a small cattle farm, said she hopes to focus on law and public policy, with an emphasis on agriculture policy, after she graduates in December.

King award to go to Scarbrough

The U.S. Department of Education will honor Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Scarbrough will receive the MLK Jr. Drum Major Innovation Service Award, given to volunteers who "perform extraordinary everyday acts of service focusing on innovative approaches to serving our students," the department said.

Tuesday is the 50th anniversary of King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech, which was given in Memphis on the eve of his assassination.

The department's Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, working with the White House Initiative for Educational Excellence for African-Americans, informed Scarbrough that he'd been selected.

In a news release, Scarbrough called the honor "really an amazing accomplishment."

"This speaks volumes about the work we do here at the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and how this state agency is relevant and our work is significantly making strides and gaining national attention," he said. "I look forward to accepting the award and continuing to inspire communities in the spirit of Dr. King."

In July, Scarbrough was a finalist for the NextGen Silent Hero Award, which recognizes "a public service leader who has operated behind the scenes, silently working in a dedicated and committed fashion, without the limelight, who has laid the foundation for stellar public service results and community change."

NextGen is affiliated with GovLoop, which has been described as a "Facebook for feds."

State retiree went to March 24 rally

Walnut Ridge native Danny Joe Robb, 64, traveled all the way from Okinawa, Japan, to attend the March 24 "March for Our Lives" in the nation's capital.

Robb joined hundreds of thousands of others at the demonstration; the precise size of the march is still being debated.

Being in a crowd that large "feels like you're a bean in a jar full of mixed beans and the closer you get to the bottom of the jar the more you can feel the weight of the other beans pushing down on you," he wrote.

Robb said he eventually ended up a few hundred feet from the stage.

"In this urban garden, we were all peas in a pod of chaos -- thankfully it was organized chaos," he added.

Robb, a veteran and a retired engineer, said his daughter was a student at Westside Middle School near Jonesboro 20 years ago when two students shot and killed four students and a teacher.

"My wife, by providence, I believe, kept her home from school that day. She wasn't feeling well," he said in a telephone interview.

Robb said he hopes the latest shooting will spur action. That shooting killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

"It's not normal for kids to be killed in school. It's not normal," he said.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 04/01/2018