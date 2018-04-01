AT THE POST

DAY 46 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 15,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,681,882

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $845,830

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,836,052

MONDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Parx, 11:55 a.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1:05 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 3:25 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Leading jockey Ricardo Santana and leading trainer Steve Asmussen were the stars with Santana winning five races and Asmussen with three, all with Santana riding.

Santana, who leads David Cabrera by 20 victories, has 54 victories in 243 starts. Asmussen, who leads Brad Cox by nine victories, has 36 victories in 168 starts.

They both won the fifth race with Bayerd ($5), the seventh race with Pure Shot ($4.40) and the eighth race with Dixie Fever ($6). Santana also won the third race with Mucho Macho Dan ($7.40) and the 10th race with Alina's Image ($6.60).

Karl Broberg was the only other trainer to win multiple races. He won The Rainbow Miss with Georgia's Reward ($3.80) and the 10th race.

TWO FOR THE FANTASY

Cosmic Burst and Amy's Challenge are getting ready for the Fantasy Stakes on April 13.

The two leading candidates for the $400,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies recorded workouts over a fast track Saturday morning in preparation for the 1 1/16-mile race.

Cosmic Burst covered 5 furlongs in 1:01.40 for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel. Amy's Challenge went a half-mile in :46.20 -- fastest of 114 works recorded at the distance -- for trainer Mac Robertson.

Cosmic Burst and Amy's Challenge finished 1-2, respectively, in the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes on March 10, the final major local prep for the Fantasy.

Clockers caught Cosmic Burst galloping out 6 furlongs in 1:14.

"I was very happy with it," Von Hemel said. "Came down the lane really nice. We'll probably do something else before we get there [Fantasy]."

Like Cosmic Burst, Amy's Challenge worked after the break to renovate the racing surface. After a sizzling half-mile, clockers caught Amy's Challenge galloping out 5 furlongs in :58.60 and 6 furlongs in 1:12.60 under Alex Canchari.

"Really impressive," said Canchari, Oaklawn's seventh leading jockey this year. "The way she covers ground is just insane. She's got a ton of speed."

Amy's Challenge, in her two-turn debut, was beaten 1¾ lengths by Cosmic Burst in the Honeybee after opening a long lead down the backstretch. It was her first loss in four career starts.

Also pointing toward the Fantasy are Sassy Sienna and Stronger Than Ever, third and sixth respectively, in the Honeybee.

FINAL FURLONG

There is no live racing today in observance of Easter, but the track will be open for training from 7-9 a.m. ... Oaklawn is scheduled to race Wednesday-Sunday. ... Whitmore remains on schedule to defend his title in the closing day $400,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for older sprinters April 14, trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs said Friday morning. ... Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner and near-millionaire Ivan Fallunovalot remains under consideration for the Count Fleet, owner Lewis Mathews said Saturday morning. Ivan Fallunovalot finished third behind Whitmore in the $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes on March 10, bumping his career earnings to $998,903. "Then after the meet, we're going to give him a little vacation and let him tell us what to do," Mathews said. "May send him back to Remington. He likes it there." The 8-year-old gelding will be under the care of trainer Kathy Howard of Hot Springs until the end of the meet. Howard's husband, trainer Tom Howard, died of cancer March 10, hours after the Hot Springs Stakes. ... Swing and Sway is being pointed toward the $150,000 Carousel Stakes for older female sprinters April 7, Moquett said Friday morning. ... Racer is pointing toward the $100,000 Arkansas Breeders' Stakes for state breds at 1 1/16 miles April 7, trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs said Saturday morning. Racer won last year's race. Also pointing for the Arkansas Breeders' Stakes is Five O One for trainer Brad Cox. ... Fires said Colonelsdarktemper remains under consideration for the $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses April 14. ... Blueridge Traveler is pointing for the Oaklawn Handicap, trainer Kenny McPeek said Saturday morning. Blueridge Traveler finished third in the $300,000 Essex Handicap March 17 in his last start. Blueridge Traveler worked 5 furlongs in 1:03 Saturday morning. Also pointing for the 1⅛-mile Oaklawn Handicap are 2017 winner Inside Straight, Grade 1 winner and millionaire Accelerate, and Hawaakom, winner of the $500,000 Grade III Razorback Handicap on Feb. 19. The Razorback and Essex are the final two major local preps for the Oaklawn Handicap. ... Unbeaten Exclamation Point and Higher Power, candidates for the $150,000 Northern Spur Stakes for 3-year-olds April 14, worked Saturday morning. Exclamation Point (2 for 2) went a half-mile in :47.40 for Cox, while Higher Power went 5 furlongs in 1:00.80 for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel.

