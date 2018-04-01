Broad support just 1 reason Walker's at UALR

Just a few days before Easter, almost 20 years into the journey, Darrell "Sky" Walker reached his destination.

On Friday, in front of a packed house that included numerous dignitaries such as Warren Stephens, Walker officially became the 23rd head coach of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans men's basketball team.

Stephens was one of several very successful business people who called Chancellor Andrew Rogerson and Athletic Director Chasse Conque in support of Walker. Other names heard were Joe Ford, John Tyson, Alice Walton, Johnelle Hunt, Tom Schueck and Warren Simpson.

Those people share something more than financial success: There is no shortage of people wanting their endorsement.

All wanted Walker to "come home" to his dream job. A job he inquired about almost 20 years ago only to be told he needed to get a college degree. Eventually he did, only to be told head coaching experience in the NBA didn't matter, that he needed college head coaching experience.

Well-known Atlanta-based artist Kevin Cole, a friend of Walker's, suggested Walker look at an opening at Clark Atlanta University -- a two-name college that most Arkansans had never heard of before Walker's name came up for the Trojans job.

It is a small, urban college in Atlanta that was founded while Walker was roaming the courts of the NBA making a name for himself as a defensive player with steely nerves. The school had almost no success in athletics; attendance at games was dismal; and the budget, well, it wasn't much.

Walker, though, searched nationwide for players who were willing to give him a chance. He roamed the campus in a golf cart recruiting students and faculty to come to the games and support the team.

His final home games sold out, and the line to get in was almost two blocks long. Walker was 45-18 in two seasons.

It still wasn't a lock he'd be the next guy up at UALR. Three years ago he was named as one of five finalists, but the job went to Chris Beard.

Not getting the job hurt Walker deeply. Being publicly named as a finalist and not getting the job embarrassed him, and Walker said some things he quickly regretted.

Walker has always been a fiery competitor, and this time he reached out with an apology. By the time the dust settled, it appears all was forgiven and forgotten and UALR is ready to move forward.

In that packed Legends Room in the Jack Stephens Center were more than just successful business people.

Scott Varady, head of the Razorback Foundation, and Patrick Schueck also were there for Walker, like so many others.

Longtime UALR fans filled the room, but on the front two rows sat 14 young men who had come to UALR to play for Wes Flanigan or Beard and would now be coached by an NBA veteran, who told them he would again have a golf cart on campus and would pop into their classes and make sure they were attending class.

"I learned the value of an education," Walker later said.

Walker takes over a program that went 7-25 last season, but nine of the losses were by six points or less and two good players redshirted.

That's not to pump sunshine because there is much work to do to make UALR more than a one-year wonder like it was with Beard, when it made the NCAA Tournament and beat Purdue.

Walker is out to prove he's the guy who can turn his home city university into a consistent winner, and he'll be the guy combing the campus in a golf cart, inviting people to support the team.

