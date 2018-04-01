CASA Gala to raise awareness for child abuse

BENTON — The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Saline County will host its second annual gala, beginning at 6 p.m. April 12, at the Skylark Manor in the Salem community near Benton. The event is in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“It acts as a networking night and to raise awareness of child abuse going on in Saline County,” said Shelby McFarland, marketing coordinator for CASA. “We have this event to really focus on that because it is something that is not brought up in general.

“It is a topic that people don’t want to talk about.”

Tickets for the gala are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.salinecountycasa.org or at the door the day of the event. There will also be a cash bar for attendees.

“We are having a 50/50 raffle, where people can buy one ticket for $5 or four for $20,” McFarland said. “You can purchase those ahead of time as well, or at the door.”

The winner will win half of the bucket, and the organization gets the other half.

“We are really hoping for 200 to 300 people to attend this year,” McFarland said. “We had a good turnout last year, and we have already had a good turnout for our pre-registry, too.”

Last year, the event was held at the Enclave Gallery in Benton, but McFarland said she wanted to change the venue in hopes of making it easier for people to network. This year’s presenting sponsor is Josh Patterson with Datamax.

The Buh Jones Band will provide live entertainment.

According to its website, “CASA recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in our community.”

“They act as a voice of children,” McFarland said. “It gives us a voice in the courtroom. They get to know the kids. Volunteers are matched to a case where their skills and training will benefit the children most.

“They are all volunteers, so it really depends on them. They are very involved in the case more than other parties.”

McFarland, who has been the marketing coordinator for a year and a half, said CASA volunteers get “work strongly to ensure each child is in a secure, safe home.”

“It is very important to come out and support a great nonprofit and have a really good time networking and listening to good music,” McFarland said.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.