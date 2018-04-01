COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS EDITION

April 1

Chuckwagon Breakfast and Easter Service

EL PASO — Crossroads Cowboy Church, 3071 Arkansas 5, invites everyone to its Easter service, which will begin with a free chuckwagon breakfast of biscuits and gravy at 7:30 a.m. Brother Ron Riddle will give the message from horseback. An Easter-egg hunt will follow the service. For more information, call Becky at (501) 230-7872.

April 2

Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — The North Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Eaton Room at Cabot United Methodist Church. The meeting will be a catered lunch by the Pea Farm Bistro, followed by a presentation by Mary Huie, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association travel manager, who will discuss travel opportunities through ARTA. Attendees are asked to bring donations for the food pantry.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Singers, instrumentalists and listeners are welcome to attend the free event.

April 5

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Omaha Center. Martha Kopper, the geohazards section supervisor for the Arkansas Geological Survey, will present the program, Earthquake Geohazard in Arkansas. The program is free, and visitors are welcome. For more information, call club president Sheila Donley at (260) 445-3581 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Ozarka College Foundation Spring Gala

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its annual spring gala, The Bridge to Opportunity, at 6 p.m. in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College, 218 College Drive. The gala will feature a gourmet dinner catered by 109 Main and a live auction with an item donated by Sissy’s Log Cabin. Proceeds from the gala will support the foundation’s efforts to provide resources for Ozarka students. Sponsorships are available, and individual tickets are $75. For more information or to reserve a table, call Suellen or Angela in Ozarka College’s advancement office at (870) 368-2059.

Student Ensemble Recital

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a student recital featuring duets, trios and chamber performances at 3 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 6 – April 8

Doublewide, Texas Cancellation

JACKSONVILLE — The Community Theater of Jacksonville’s production of Doublewide, Texas, set for Friday through April 8, has been canceled. The play has been rescheduled for July 27-29.

April 7

Pancake Breakfast

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Knights of Columbus will have their Early Spring Flip Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon at St. Mary of the Mount Church, 1002 First St. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Organizers ask for a $5 donation to benefit Special Olympics.

High Cruzers Car Show

CABOT — The ninth annual Cabot High Cruzers Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cabot High School’s Champs Hall parking lot. Trophies, music, food and more will be available. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cabot High School Auto Tech Scholarship Fund and the Keep the Faith Foundation, which supports families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The rain date is April 14. For more information, contact Bill at (501) 286-9016.

ONGOING

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

First Electric Cooperative Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of five $2,000 awards. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average through their senior year of high school and, upon graduation, be a full-time student at an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas. Applications, due Monday, are available under the “Community” tab at www.firstelectric.coop and at any First Electric office. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.

Free Tax-Preparation Services

JACKSONVILLE — Residents in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area can receive free tax-preparation assistance from the Central Arkansas Development Council. Help is available at the city of Jacksonville, 109 S. Second St., by appointment. Call (501) 982-0026. Assistance is also provided at the Esther D. Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St. in Jacksonville. Walk-ins are welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the CADC at (501) 315-1121. People who make under $54,000 may also self-prepare their taxes at myfreetaxes.com.

Photography Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring photographs by Eleanor Hamby in an exhibit titled Seven: Continents, Wonders, Faces and Places through April 18. The exhibit documents Hamby’s journey across the globe spanning 105 countries and all seven continents, capturing the expressions of people and the beauty of the wonders of the world. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge, as well as other classes at various times. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities. (501) 628-5300

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Harding University Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Chorus will present an end-of-the year concert at 7 p.m. April 8 in Harding’s Rhodes-Reaves Field House. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. April 9 at the Carmichael Center. The Saxophone Quartet from Riverview will perform. The group will install officers and take suggestions for programs for next year.

HELP Meeting

CABOT — HELP (the Housing, Educational, Learning Program) is being developed to assist the homeless in Lonoke County. The group’s next meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. April 9 at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call Allen Miller at (501) 203-5715.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon April 10 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The group will have a business meeting with emphasis on the Area II meeting set for May 8 in Marshall. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend and become members of the state group, the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 10 in Reynolds Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Izard County Election Commissioners Meeting

MELBOURNE — The Izard County election commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. April 11 in the Conference Room of the Izard County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (870) 670-4877.

Red Hot Ladies Luncheon

BATESVILLE — Arkansas philanthropist Sharon Bale, who reigned as Miss Arkansas 1967, will be the featured speaker at the 2018 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon on April 13 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for a silent auction. Tickets are $25 each with open seating, and reserved sponsorship tables for eight are $200. To reserve tables or for more information, call (870) 698-6234. Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at Citizens Bank’s Main Branch and Eagle Mountain Branch. Proceeds will go to Family Violence Prevention Inc. in Batesville.

The Jane Austen Experience

SEARCY — Harding University’s Women for Harding will host The Jane Austen Experience at 11:30 a.m. April 13 in the David B. Burks American Heritage Conference Center. The event will begin with a Jane Austen-inspired tea party and continue throughout the afternoon and evening with presentations and activities that highlight the author’s timeless influence. Guests are encouraged to dress in period costumes for dinner with Mr. Darcy. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4276.

Fashion Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 25th annual Fashion Gala, presented by the Xi Gamma Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, will take place at 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Francis Parish Hall, 250 Woodlawn Drive. The event will feature prizes on display, homemade desserts and a style show with models wearing spring and summer fashions offered by area merchants. Style-show tickets are $7, and raffle tickets are two for $1 — both available at the door. Proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations.

Wardrobes and Rings

SEARCY — As the final performance of this year’s Arts and Life Concert Series, Harding University will host a theatrical presentation, Wardrobes and Rings, at 7 p.m. April 13 in the Administration Auditorium. Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

Josh and Ashley Franks Concert

BRADFORD — Josh and Ashley Franks of Savannah, Tennessee, will perform at 6 p.m. April 14 at Denmark Baptist Church, 5857 Arkansas 87. The concert is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 278-6601.

Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will have its yearly fundraiser, the Charity Ball, with a Roaring Twenties theme, at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Searcy Country Club. The evening will feature a silent auction, a live auction by auctioneer Rodger Cargile, dinner by the Searcy Country Club, and music and dancing by Crown Entertainment. The 2018 Charity Ball Queen is Mary Lou Dunn. Tickets, at $65 each or $120 per couple, are available to the public, ages 21-plus, from any Junior Auxiliary member. To be a sponsor or donate an auction item, call (501) 254-9181 or email juniorauxiliarysearcyar@gmail.com. Donations are accepted at Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, P.O. Box 156, Searcy, AR 72143.

Cabot Litter Pickup

CABOT — Volunteers are needed for Cabot’s annual spring litter-pickup campaign from 9 a.m. to noon April 14, sponsored by Cabot City Beautiful in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate in the effort. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the Cabot School District’s Administrative Building parking lot, 602 N. Lincoln St., to check in. Orange safety vests and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will meet back at the parking lot at noon for free food and drinks. For more information, contact the Cabot Clean-Up Committee at (501) 920-2122 or cabotbeautiful@yahoo.com.

Distinguished Lecture Series: Laura Bush

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States from 2001-09, at 7:30 p.m. April 16 in Benson Auditorium for the fourth presentation of Harding’s 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series. Admission is free, and all events are open to the public. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Tour D’Art

MELBOURNE — The Friends of the Paul Weaver Library will present the seventh annual art extravaganza Tour D’Art from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 19 in the John E. Miller Education Complex. The theme is “Embracing the Imagination.” The exhibit will include works from art students and instructors from area high schools, plus works from Ozarka College students, faculty, staff and friends. Original folk and fine arts, as well as performing arts, will be showcased. Tour D’Art is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, contact Dan Lindsey at (870) 368-2055 or dlindsey@ozarka.edu.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Angel Street

SEARCY — The Harding University Theatre Department will present Angel Street from April 19-21 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.hardingtickets.com or at the door. For more information, call (501) 279-5315 or visit theatre@harding.edu.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — Beebe Nazarene Church will present a Ladies Night Out from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 at the church, 104 Campground Road. The event is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor women for their annual retreat in the fall. Vendors are needed for the Ladies Night Out. For more information on becoming a vendor, call Linda Ballard at (501) 239-0825.

Gospel Music

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will host gospel-music evangelists Earl and Rita Reynolds from Hemet, California, at 6 p.m. April 22. Pastor Royce L. Lowe and the congregation invite everyone to attend. A free-will offering will be received. For more information, call (501) 982-5018.

Chamber Singers Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. April 22 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Belle Canto and Concert Choir Performance

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring Belle Canto and the Harding Concert Choir at 7 p.m. April 23 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. April 24 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Jazz Band Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Jazz Band at 7 p.m. April 26 in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Student Recital

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a student recital featuring Jacob Chesney and Brent Hall on horn at 5 p.m. April 28 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Kelly Miller Circus

BATESVILLE — The Kelly Miller Circus, sponsored by the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the City Park-Lower Field. The tent raising will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Advance tickets — at $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors 65 and older — are available at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant and First Community Bank. Tickets at the Circus Box Office on May 4 will be $13 for adults and $8 for children. Buying advance tickets will support the Literacy Project.

