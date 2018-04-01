PAPER TRAILS: Familiar Arkansas faces in 'True Detective'; teen from state advances on 'American Idol'

DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE: What's up with the third season of the HBO anthology crime drama True Detective, currently being filmed in Northwest Arkansas? We've got some clues.

Described as "the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods," this season will star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as a state police detective and Stephen Dorff as his partner. Other actors in the cast include Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer, Rhys Wakefield, Michael Greyeyes and Jon Tenney.

And it's starring some familiar Arkansas faces.

Russellville's Natalie Canerday, known for her stage work, as well as movies like Sling Blade and October Sky, spent a day shooting for a cameo role as the mother of McNairy's character.

"When I got there, I saw Scoot McNairy's hair, and I said, 'Well, that's why they picked me -- we have the same hairdo.' He's got brown hair that's just curly and ... sticks out in every direction like Charles Manson. ... It was not talent in this case, it was type," she says with a laugh.

Little Rock's Candyce Hinkle, who has starred in countless stage productions, as well as movies like True Grit and Come Early Morning, says she spent a day shooting for her role as a "crafter who makes wreaths and things like that. It's just a fun, fun, perfect role for me. And I had a great time."

Not just working with Ali and Dorff, but admiring the detailed set.

"It really took me back. My character was older in the 1980s so her house was probably '40s and '50s," says Hinkle, adding she'd recognize items and think, "'Oh, my grandmother had that!'"

Both actresses are represented by Little Rock's The Agency Inc., which is handling background casting ("That's the new way of saying 'extras,'" says Agency director Yancey Prosser). Those interested in participating in the shooting that continues through June can visit arkansascasting.com.

The show will air sometime in 2019. We True-ly can't wait.

SOME MO' NOAH: Speaking of TV stars, American Idol hopeful Noah Davis, the Royal native who is taking time off from his studies at Arkansas Tech University, is still in the competition.

The 18-year-old's Hollywood Week rendition of "Mamma Knows Best" by Jessie J earned him advancement, as well as a "That was nice" from judge Luke Bryan, and a "Woo!" from judge Katy Perry.

Next up: Hollywood Week solos. He'll be performing Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's "Piece By Piece."

"I'm really excited for people to see this solo round," Davis says. "It gives people a chance to hear you perform with a band by yourself and ... show off your vocals."

The showing off will take place on today's show -- 7 p.m. on ABC.

Email: jchristman@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday on 04/01/2018