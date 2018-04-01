Everyone contributes as Astros smoke Rangers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 9, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Carlos Correa thinks Lance McCullers Jr. is headed for a big season. McCullers feels the same way about Correa.

McCullers struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings, Correa hit a two-run home run and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Saturday.

"What I've seen from Lance in spring training is he's nasty, he's just filthy," Correa said. "I really believe that if he stays healthy for the whole year, he can be in the conversation for a Cy Young Award."

McCullers volleyed the compliment right back to the star shortstop.

"That was nice of him to say. The same goes for him. I think if it continues to click for him, he's an MVP-caliber player, obviously," he said.

Correa and reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve each went 4 for 5 and scored twice for the World Series champions. Jake Marisnick hit a two-run home run, and Marwin Gonzalez also drove in two runs.

"As a team, we're taking a lot of pride in the pitches we swing at and the pitches we take," Correa said. "I hope we can stay consistent with that."

Manager A.J. Hinch was pleased with Houston's 14-hit offense.

"I think we can go from any position in the lineup and do some damage," he said. "Obviously, Jake at the bottom. If we can continue to get production throughout the lineup, we'll be really hard to kick out of games."

Elvis Andrus had two hits for Texas, including his first home run of the season. He scored each of the Rangers' three runs.

Matt Moore (0-1) allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in 4 innings in his Texas debut. The left-hander went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA last season with San Francisco.

Houston opened a 3-0 lead in the second. Evan Gattis led off with a double and scored when Brian McCann's popup fell in front of right fielder Nomar Mazara for a single. Marisnick followed with his second home run.

Doubles by Correa and Gonzalez produced another run in the third.

"It's a good first inning, good fourth inning," Moore said. "So, I've got to be better with that, those middle innings."

Gonzalez added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. George Springer hit an RBI double in the sixth, and Correa connected in the seventh.

ANGELS 8, ATHLETICS 3 Mike Trout had 3 hits and 2 RBI, Zack Cozart also drove in 2 runs and visiting Los Angeles beat Oakland. Los Angeles finished with 12 hits. Albert Pujols had 2 hits and 2 RBI, and No. 9 batter Rene Rivera had 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 3 Yangervis Solarte hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Kevin Pillar added an insurance run by stealing second, third and home to send host Toronto over New York for its first victory of the season. Ryan Tepera (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his first save.

INDIANS 6, MARINERS 5 Yonder Alonso hit his third career grand slam in the first inning, Yan Gomes added a two-run shot and visiting Cleveland held on for a victory over Seattle. Alonso and Gomes provided the big blows off Seattle starter James Paxton, who struggled with command and failed to make it out of the fifth inning.

RED SOX 3, RAYS 2 Xander Bogaerts homered, Rick Porcello carried a shutout into the sixth inning and Boston beat host Tampa Bay. Porcello (1-0) shut down the Rays on four hits through five innings, but was unable to get through the sixth.

TWINS 6, ORIOLES 2 Visiting Minnesota right-hander Kyle Gibson held Baltimore hitless over six innings before being replaced by Ryan Pressly, who kept the no-hitter intact until the eighth in the Twins’ victory.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 3 Wellington Castillo delivered a go-ahead two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, and Chicago rallied to beat host Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, CARDINALS 2 Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud homered, Todd Frazier drove in three runs and New York Mets beat visiting St. Louis. Jacob DeGrom pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Mets, under new Manager Mickey Callaway, opened at 2-0 for the first time since 2013. DeGrom (1-0) struck out five of the first nine Cardinals he faced. He fanned 7 in 5 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run and 4 hits.

NATIONALS 13, REDS 7 Adam Eaton had a solo home run among his career-high five hits and Brian Goodwin hit his first career grand slam on Saturday, powering Washington to a victory over host Cincinnati. Easton had a single, a pair of doubles, a home run and a bases-loaded single in his five at-bats. He scored four times and drove in three runs as the Nationals went ahead 9-3.

CUBS 10, MARLINS 6 (10) Ben Zobrist had a tiebreaking RBI single and Kris Bryant followed with a bases-clearing double in a four-run 10th inning for Chicago, who beat Miami after Yu Darvish struggled in his first start for the Cubs.

BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 2 Ender Inciarte drove in four runs with three hits, Ryan Flaherty had four hits and scored four times, and host Atlanta roughed up Vince Velasquez and Philadelphia for a victory.

ROCKIES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Charlie Blackmon homered twice and visiting Colorado salvaged the final game of their season-opening series with a victory over Arizona.

BREWERS 7, PADRES 3 Christian Yelich tied his career high with five hits, and Milwaukee swept host San Diego.

DODGERS 5, GIANTS 0 Kenta Maeda struck out 10 over five scoreless innings, and Los Angeles finally found its offense to beat visiting San Francisco for its first victory of the season

