Fire razes 1 Little Rock home, damages 3 others

Flames destroyed a southwest Little Rock home and scorched three others Saturday.

Little Rock firefighters were called to 112 Woodridge Court around 5:10 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Doug Coffman said.

The homeowner was inside at the time and made it out without any injuries, Coffman said. The one-story structure is a total loss, he said.

Three neighboring houses had fire-exposure damage and melted siding, he said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday, Coffman said.

Metro on 04/01/2018