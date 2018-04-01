Fire razes 1 Little Rock home, damages 3 others
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Flames destroyed a southwest Little Rock home and scorched three others Saturday.
Little Rock firefighters were called to 112 Woodridge Court around 5:10 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Doug Coffman said.
The homeowner was inside at the time and made it out without any injuries, Coffman said. The one-story structure is a total loss, he said.
Three neighboring houses had fire-exposure damage and melted siding, he said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday, Coffman said.
