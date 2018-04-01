Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 01, 2018, 10:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Fire razes 1 Little Rock home, damages 3 others

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Flames destroyed a southwest Little Rock home and scorched three others Saturday.

Little Rock firefighters were called to 112 Woodridge Court around 5:10 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Doug Coffman said.

The homeowner was inside at the time and made it out without any injuries, Coffman said. The one-story structure is a total loss, he said.

Three neighboring houses had fire-exposure damage and melted siding, he said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday, Coffman said.

Metro on 04/01/2018

Print Headline: Fire razes 1 home, damages 3 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fire razes 1 Little Rock home, damages 3 others

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online