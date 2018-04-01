Forward steps up, aims to be better

Sophomore Chris Moore is 6-6, 210 pounds and figures to grow by as much as four inches before he plays his final game with West Memphis. Moore, however, plans to hone his game by learning from the Blue Devils' guards.

"To get to the level I want to be at, I've got to become a better ball-handler and shooter," Moore said. "I have to be more consistent and I want to play more like a guard and not just some guy to plays in the middle."

Moore averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds and led the Blue Devils to a 29-4 record and to the Class 6A state championship game. Moore is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year.

"He's a humble kid but a phenomenal talent," West Memphis Coach Marcus Brown said. "He plays so unselfishly. We call him a 'gentle giant.' "

Moore made an impact for the Blue Devils as a ninth grader, earning a starting role early in his freshman season. Brown said the coaches wanted to ease Moore into a position to where he could contribute the best.

"We wanted to bring him along slowly and allow him to get adjusted to the speed of the game," Brown said. "We wanted him to gain confidence."

"I learned that I needed to be more assertive and be more of a man," Moore said.

Moore said one of the most enjoyable experiences of his sophomore year was the Blue Devils' series of games against Jonesboro. West Memphis won the first two meetings and earned the No. 1 seed into the 6A-East Tournament. Jonesboro won the last two games, including a 55-49 victory in the state finals March 10 in Hot Springs.

"Those games got bigger and bigger and bigger every time we played," Moore said. "It had a college-like atmosphere and the crowd was more into every time. It was a good experience."

Brown says as long as Moore stays away from injuries that the sophomore's talents will become even more apparent.

"He has a strong I.Q. for the game and a high eagerness to learn," Brown said. "He just can't get caught up in what other people think. He needs to play his game and not listen to those people."

Moore says he wants to leave a legacy at West Memphis.

"I don't want people to remember me as just a good player," Moore said. "I want to be known as a good guy who just happened to play basketball."

