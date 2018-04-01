Leave extra innings alone, Maddon says

Major League Baseball has tossed around the idea of trying to end potential marathon games with a new rule that would add base runners without the benefit of a hit or a walk.

The potential rule states that if the game is tied after the 10th inning, both teams start the 11th with runners on first and second base. The idea is to improve the chances of teams scoring a run and breaking the tie, thus ending the game relatively quickly without over-extending the bullpens.

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon considers himself a traditionalist, even after Chicago's 2-1 loss to Florida in 17 innings on Friday night.

"I know that's going to really be talked about," Maddon said. "I've always been a purist with all this. As a manager, when you're sitting in a situation with a beat-up bullpen, it's no fun. But I also believe that's the anomaly game. I think it's part of the grind of the season. It's part of testimony to the depth of your team.

"I know there's going to be conversations after this. I know right now you wish the rule was in place tonight, but overall I'm still a traditionalist with that."

One reason games can keep going on and on is that hitters strike out more frequently than in past eras, hurting their team's chance of manufacturing a run. Cubs hitters struck out 20 times against Marlins pitching, which was still shy of the franchise record of 26, set May 7 at Wrigley Field in an 18-inning game against the Yankees.

"They got us in the end, but we've got to do better than those 20 punchouts, too," Maddon said.

Time for Panik

Two games into the 2018 season, Joe Panik and the Giants already have made history.

The second baseman's ninth-inning home run off Kenley Jansen gave San Francisco a 1-0 win Friday night, matching the margin of victory -- also provided by a Panik home run -- in Thursday's opener against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it's the first time any player in the history of baseball has hit a home run in consecutive 1-0 games.

Impressive as it is to reach uncharted territory like that, the fact that it was Panik makes the achievement even more notable. The two home runs to start the season are just the 30th and 31st of his major league career, which covers 1,826 plate appearances dating to 2014.

"How about that?" Giants Manager Bruce Bochy said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "Joe's a good hitter. That's not his game, but for him to come in here and win two games 1-0, hitting them off the guys he hit them off, is remarkable."

Here's a first

Detroit Manager Ron Gardenhire has been ejected 74 times during his career, but his dismissal from Friday's game against Pittsburgh was the first time he had been ejected on opening day.

"What I want to know is if there's any manager that's ever been thrown out of 162 straight games," Gardenhire said with a smile. "Because I have a chance. I don't know how many other people have that opportunity."

