Man on tracks in Arkansas hit by train, later dies

FAYETTEVILLE -- A train ran over and killed a man who was apparently lying on the tracks in southern Fayetteville on Saturday evening, emergency officials said.

The man's name was not immediately released, pending notification of his relatives.

A train conductor said he saw a man in his early 30s on the train track near Zenith Loop about 5 p.m. Saturday, emergency officials said. The man heard the slow-moving train approaching and tried to get off the tracks but couldn't move out of the way in time, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville Police Department spokesman.

The man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he died, said Becky Stewart, Central Emergency Medical Services chief.

Metro on 04/01/2018