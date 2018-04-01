Many teams live up to Real Deal name

The 13th annual Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament will have its usual share of top prospects on the national level and potential Razorbacks during the three-day event that starts Friday.

Real Deal in the Rock director and Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks chairman Bill Ingram is excited about the event.

"We've had great years in the past, and we're expecting the same thing this year," Ingram said.

Power forward James Wiseman, ESPN's No. 1 rated prospect in the 2019 class, will headline the list of prospects in this year's event. He'll play for the Bluff City Legends, which was known as Team Penny but has changed names after the announcement of founder Penny Hardaway becoming the new coach at Memphis.

Wiseman, 6-11, 216 pounds, of Memphis East will be joined on the Bluff City Legends by ESPN's No. 17 prospect in small forward D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, 190, of Olive Branch, Miss., and the No. 26 prospect in power forward Chandler Lawson, 6-9, 190, of Memphis East.

Ingram said the trio of Wiseman, Lawson and Jeffries, a Kentucky commitment, bring one of the most impressive teams ever to Real Deal.

"They actually have three of the top 30 players in the nation," Ingram said. "They're probably the highest-rated team that's ever been to Real Deal."

The last team comparable to the talent of the Bluff City Legends would be the team of Spiece Indy Heat that featured Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley Jr., Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon and former NBA big man Greg Oden.

Center Isaiah Stewart, 6-8, 227, of Houston-based Team Faith also will showcase his talents at Real Deal. He's ESPN's No. 4 center and No. 13 prospect.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville point guard commitment Justice Hill, 5-10, 160, of Little Rock Christian and guard Issac McBride, 6-0, 180, of Baptist Prep are the starting backcourt for the 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.

Ingram said McBride is a high-caliber talent.

"I'm 100 percent he's a Power Five player," Ingram said. "I think he's in the position to show it and everybody will be able to see it."

Oklahoma State, Maryland, Kansas State and others are showing interest in McBride, who has several midmajor offers.

Ingram is expecting more colleges to get into the mix with Hawks guard Allen Flanigan, 6-5, 170, of Little Rock Parkview. Ingram will be without two starters in forward Tim Ceaser, 6-8, 190, of Marion and guard Branton McCrary, 6-1, 160, of Mills. Ceaser suffered an MCL injury while McCrary broke a foot in Mills' last regular-season game. Both are expected back in a month or so.

Georgia-based Game Elite features point guard Ashton Hagans, 6-3, 175 of, Covington, Ga, and guard Josh Nickelberry, 6-3, 177, of Fayetteville, N.C., who ESPN rates No. 43 nationally.

While Hagans is rated the No. 3 point guard nationally, Ingram thinks Hill is his equal.

"I think Justice is just as good and is better in some aspects of the game," Ingram said.

Last year's 17-under Hawks team had Hill along with Arkansas signees Desi Sills, Ethan Henderson and Isaiah Joe, and Mississippi State signee Reggie Perry.

Basketball fans will be able to watch what Ingram believes is the best 15-under team the state has seen in the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks 15-under squad.

The team features Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams, 6-9, 220; Mills guard Madison Peaster, 6-1, 170; Sylvan Hills wing Jalen Ricks, 6-5, 170; Marianna guard Terran Williams, 6-4, 176; and Jacksonville wing Ryan Maxwell Jr. 6-6, 170, and guard Jordan Maxwell, 6-5, 170.

"Madison Peaster is one of the few kids that we've seen dominate high school games as a ninth-grader," Ingram said. "He's one that will play for the 15- and 17-under teams."

Ingram plans to play the 15-under team in the 16-under age bracket at times.

"All of the them are versatile," he said. "They can do multiple things. They're already generating a lot of interest."

The event will be based out of the P.A.R.K. complex on Geyer Springs Road. The Hawks 17- and 15-under teams will play at P.A.R.K. on Friday night.

