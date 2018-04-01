Police identify Arkansas man killed by train

The person fatally struck by a train Saturday has been identified as a 31-year-old Arkansas man, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Riley O'Mara of Bella Vista was seen on the train track near Zenith Loop about 5 p.m. Saturday, emergency officials said. The man heard the slow-moving train approaching and tried to get off the tracks but couldn't move out of the way in time, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville Police Department spokesman.

The man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he died, said Becky Stewart, Central Emergency Medical Services chief.