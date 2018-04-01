Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 01, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

Police in Little Rock investigate homicide

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 6:41 p.m. Updated today at 7:54 p.m.

police-work-the-scene-of-a-homicide-in-little-rock-on-sunday-night

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police work the scene of a homicide in Little Rock on Sunday night.

11100 block of David O. Dodd Road

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on David O. Dodd Road near Interstate 430.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter on Sunday evening that one person was killed in the 11100 block of David O. Dodd Road, which is just east of I-430.

An online dispatch log shows officers were called to that location shortly before 5:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A police spokesman said at the scene that arriving officers found the victim in the front yard and that he was in critical condition. The victim died a short time later.

Police said it appears the victim was in a dispute with a resident of the home when he was shot. Officers were said to be interviewing the shooter

The killing is the 12th so far this year in Little Rock.

