Pope issues plea: Don’t sit idly by

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday urged Catholics not to remain paralyzed in the face of the injustices around them as he baptized eight adults, including a Nigerian beggar who became a hero in Italy for disarming a thief with his bare hands.

In an Easter Vigil homily, Francis challenged Catholics not to remain silent, as Jesus’ disciples were after his crucifixion. Rather, he urged Catholics to “break out” of their routines and let God in.

It wasn’t clear if he had a particular reference in mind, but John Ogah certainly didn’t stand by speechless as he witnessed a supermarket robbery Sept. 26.

According to Italian news reports, Ogah had been begging for spare change outside the Carrefour market in Rome when a masked thief, armed with a meat cleaver, tried to make off with $493 he had stolen from the cashiers.

Security cameras captured Ogah’s next steps: With his bare hands, he confronted the thief, wrested the cleaver away and held him by the collar until police arrived.

Ogah then disappeared, fearing he would be deported because he didn’t have his papers in order.

But Rome police authorities sought to reward his courage and within a month had given him a coveted Italian residency permit that had been denied him when his asylum bid failed.

According to the ANSA news agency, he now has a job with the Italian Red Cross and a place to call home. In preparing for his baptism, he reportedly asked the Rome police captain who handled his case to be his godfather.