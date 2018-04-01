Rialto Center to present Anne of Green Gables

MORRILTON — The Rialto Community Arts Center will present Anne of Green Gables, an adaptation by Alice Chadwicke of L.M. Montgomery’s novel.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. April 8. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available online at rialtomorrilton.com; tickets can also be purchased at the door.

“This is the first of our five-show season,” said Jennifer DeGroot of Morrilton, vice president of the Arts Council of Conway County’s board of directors and co-director of the upcoming production with Michael Childress, also of Morrilton; Childress is also stage manager for the show.

“This is the first time we have ever done five shows in one season. It’s a little intimidating, but exciting as well,” DeGroot said.

“Anne of Green Gables is so well known,” she said. “So many people have read the book or seen the movie versions. There is a new version now on Netflix called Anne With an E.

“People are talking about Anne again. That’s one reason we chose this show, hoping to bring in audiences of all ages. We are hoping it will be a good fit for us to start the season.”

For those who may not be familiar with the story, Green Gables is home to Matthew Cuthbert

and his sister, Marilla Cuthbert. They agree to adopt a young boy to help with the farm work; instead, they get Anne Shirley — that’s “Anne with an E” as the young girl with “carrot-red hair” is quick to point out. As the story progresses, Anne seeks out “kindred spirits” as she touches the hearts of everyone, even the stern Marilla.

In the local production, 10-year-old Madelyn “Maddy” Harlan of Conway appears as Anne Shirley, complete with naturally red hair worn in braids. The daughter of David Harlan of Morrilton and Julie Woodward of Conway, Maddy attends Ellen Smith Elementary School in Conway.

“I want to be an actor when I grow up,” said Maddy,

who is in the art club, music club and book club at school and takes gymnastics. “I was in the last play here at the Rialto, A Place Called Christmas. I loved it.

“I know the story of Anne of Green Gables. I read the book. They (DeGroot and Childress) thought I would make a good Anne.”

Joining Maddy on stage as Matthew and Marilla will be Maddy’s father, David Harlan, and her aunt, Jennifer “Jenny” Harlan Lynn, also of Morrilton. All three were in the Rialto’s December 2017 production of A Place Called Christmas.

“I was not going to audition for the Christmas play, but Maddy and Jenny were,” David Harlan said. “I came along for moral support, but by the time it was over, I was auditioning, too.”

Rounding out the cast of Anne of Green Gables are the following:

• Casey Myers of Perryville appears as Florence Remsen, superintendent of the Hopeton Orphan Asylum, where Anne lives.

• DeGroot plays Minnie Stearn, an attendant at the orphanage.

• Desiree Phillips of Morrilton portrays Mrs. Alexander Spencer, a town person who selects Anne from the orphanage for the Cuthberts.

• Jamie Winston of Morrilton appears as Mrs. Rachel Lynde, the town busybody.

• Katie Hoyt of Morrilton plays Mrs. Barry, Dianna’s mother.

• Amity Lemmer of Morrilton portrays Dianna Barry, Anne’s best friend.

• Amanda Carroll of Morrilton appears as Mrs. Allan, the wife of the new minister and Anne’s friend.

• Emily Wendt of Hattieville plays Josie Pye, one of Anne’s classmates who tries to appear superior to everyone else.

• Dezmond Wendt of Hattieville portrays Moody Spurgeon, a classmate of Anne’s.

• Dakota Driver of Morrilton plays Gilbert Blythe, Anne’s classmate and rival because he makes fun of her red hair; they eventually become friends.

• David Garrett of Morrilton plays Ira Mills, a wealthy businessman.

Crew members for Anne of Green Gables include Dylan Robinett, set; A.J. Finley and Nathan Davis, lights and sound; Debbie Thompson, costumes and front of the house; Alaina Williams, front of the house; Jonna Gibb, makeup; and Emalee Winston and Jillian Duff, tech assistants.

DeGroot said the remaining shows in this season at the Rialto are Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens, a comedy by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope, which will be presented June 7-10; Charlotte’s Web, by E.B. White, adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette, July 26-29; Night Watch, by Lucille Fletcher, Sept. 20-23; and A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas, by Pat Cook, Nov. 8-11.