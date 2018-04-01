State authorities investigate police shooting; 1 officer hurt

Details were sparse Sunday night on an officer-involved shooting confirmed by an Arkansas State Police spokesman.

Troopers were en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hot Spring County, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said Sunday night.

Sadler indicated that an officer was hurt in the incident, and said the wound to the officer is not believed to be life-threatening as of Sunday night. He declined to comment when asked to specify whether or not the officer was shot.

He did not provide any further information on the incident, saying the agency had no plans to issue a news release Sunday night. It was also unclear Sunday night when the officer-involved shooting took place.

Sadler said more details would be made public Monday.