State Sports Briefs

BOXING

Mid-South Golden Gloves set

The Mid-South Golden Gloves will be held Friday and Saturday at the North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., in North Little Rock.

The tournament will feature champions from Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The winners will advance to the National Golden Gloves Tournament in Omaha, Neb., on May 14-19.

Bouts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students 12 and under. For more information, call the Community Center at (501) 791-8541.

BASEBALL

UAPB wins big

Jarficur Parker went 4 for 5 with 3 RBI to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to an 11-1, seven-inning victory over Prairie View A&M at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Parker had a home run as the Golden Lions (9-12, 6-5 SWAC) scored four times in the first inning and three times in the second. Jacob Columbo went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, and John Magnuson went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored for the Lions.

Peyton Burks (1-3) allowed 1 run on 5 hits to get the complete-game victory. Tyer Laux (1-1) allowed 7 runs on 5 hits in 1⅔ innings to take the loss for Prairie View (6-16, 3-8).

Northwestern State scores late, tops UCA

Caleb Ricca hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift Northwestern State to a 6-4 victory over the University of Central Arkansas at Bear Stadium in Conway on Saturday.

Trailing 3-2 going into the eighth inning, J.P. Lagreco singled with one out and was replaced by pinch runner Larson Fontenot. After Tyler Smith fouled out, Will Brand replaced Cody Davenport on the mound for the Bears. Brand gave up a base hit to Peyton Davis. Mark Moyer then replaced Brand, who gave up a three-run home run to Ricca on a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall to put the Demons ahead 5-3.

The Demons added one more in the ninth when David Fry singled in Sam Taylor to make it 6-3. Central Arkansas' Josh Somdecerff homered in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Somdecerff and Colby LeBlanc both went 2 for 5, and Keaton Presley went 2 for 4 for the Bears (17-11, 9-3 Southland). Brand (1-4) took the loss for the Bears.

Fry, Lagreco and Kwan Adkins had two hits for Northwestern State (14-13, 4-5).

Three-run fifth lifts La.-Lafayette

Hunter Kasuls hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to break open a 2-0 game and lift the Ragin Cajuns to a 6-1 victory over Arkansas State at Tomlinson-Kell Field in Jonesboro on Saturday.

After Hayden Cantrelle led off with a double and Gavin Bourgeois reached on an error, Kasuls doubled down the left-field line on a 1-1 pitch from Coulton Lee to make it 4-0. Zach LaFleur added a two-out single to score Kasuls to make it 5-0.

The Red Wolves scored in the eighth inning when Tobias Johnson reached on a fielder's choice to score Cullen Ray.

Colten Schmidt (2-0) pitched a complete game, allowing 1 run on 8 hits with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks to get the victory for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-15, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jeremy Brown had two hits for the Red Wolves (11-13, 3-6).

Texas State pulls away from UALR

After the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (16-11, 6-3 Sun Belt) scored four times in the top of the eighth to close to 7-6, Texas State (15-11-1, 4-5) rebounded to scored three times in the both of the eighth to beat the Trojans 10-6 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday.

With runners at first and third, Dylan Paul had an infield single to the shortstop Matt Merino, which allowed Jonathan Ortega to score to make it 8-6. However Merino's errant throw allowed Paul to advance to the second and Derek Scheible to advance to third. After an intentional walk to Jaylen Hubbard, Mickey Scott singled to center to score Paul and Scheible to make it 10-6.

The Trojans, who trailed 7-2 going into the eighth, closed to 7-6 when Riley Pittman reached on a fielding error by the second baseman Ortega which allowed Troy Alexander to score. Nick Perez doubled to score Kale Emshoff and Ryan Benevidez singled to score Perez and Pittman.

Ethan Daily (0-1) took the loss for UALR, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits in 2⅓ innings. Kyle Bradford (1-0) got the victory in relief for Texas State with 2⅓ scoreless innings.

SOFTBALL

UCA falls at Nicholls State

The University of Central Arkansas (17-15, 8-4 Southland) fell 5-0 to Nicholls State (23-10, 9-3) on Saturday in Thibodaux, La.

Ellie Reaves (2-5) took the loss for the Bears, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks in 4⅓ innings.

Arkansas blanks Mississippi State

A.J. Belans hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to spark No. 23 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to a 6-0 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Hannah McEwen went 2 for 4 and scored 1 run. Kayla Green went 1 for 2 and scored 2 runs for the Razorbacks (27-6, 4-4 SEC). Autumn Storms pitched a complete game, allowing 3 hits with 4 strikeouts while retiring 10 in a row at one stretch.

Mississippi State falls to 28-8 and 3-5 in the SEC.

TRACK AND FIELD

UA twins take 3rd, 4th in Texas

Arkansas Razorbacks junior All-Americans Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard -- twin sisters from Cabot -- took third and fourth in the pole vault at the Texas Relays on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Jenn Suhr, the 2012 Olympic gold medal winner and 2008 silver medalist, cleared 15 feet, 10 inches to win the pole vault.

Virginia Tech's Lisa Gunnarsson, a freshman from Sweden, took second at 15-1.

Jacobus, a two-time NCAA indoor champion and 2016 United States Olympian, cleared 14-1. Hoggard, who took second at the NCAA indoors this year behind her sister, cleared 14-9.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshman Janeek Brown ran 12.90 in the 100-meter hurdles to take fourth.

The Arkansas men's 400 relay of Kristoffer Hari, Kemar Mowatt, Roy Ejiakuekwu and Kenzo Cotton took second in 39.52. Mowatt won the individual 400 hurdles Friday in 50.49.

The Razorbacks took third in the 3,200 relay with Cameron Griffth, Kieran Taylor, Ethan Moehn and Chase Pareti running 7:36.14.

BASKETBALL

UCA's Howard named to Lou Henson team

Jordan Howard of the University of Central Arkansas has been named to the Lou Henson All-America team.

The Lou Henson All-America team is named for the former coach of Illinois and New Mexico State, who had 779 victories and took both schools to the Final Four. As a result, Howard is nominated for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top NCAA Division I midmajor player. The recipient will be named Monday.

Howard, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, competed Friday in the NABC Reese's All-Star Game at the Alamodome at the Final Four, scoring 17 points and hitting 3 of 8 three-pointers.

Sports on 04/01/2018