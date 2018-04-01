Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Andrew Young, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — David Shulkin, former secretary of Veterans Affairs; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Shulkin; Sanders. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT- TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.