Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Andrew Young, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — David Shulkin, former secretary of Veterans Affairs; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Shulkin; Sanders. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT- TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.