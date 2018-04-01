U.K. reviews Russia's bid to see poisoned daughter

LONDON -- The British government is considering Russia's request for access to the daughter of a former Russian intelligence officer who were both poisoned in Britain by a nerve agent, U.K. officials said Saturday.

The Foreign Office said it was reviewing the Russian request to meet with Yulia Skripal, a Russian citizen, "in line with our obligations under international and domestic law." The government's consideration will include "the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal," it said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed the Russian government for the attack on the Skripals, an accusation denied by the Kremlin. May has received strong backing from the United States and her allies in Europe, which have accepted Britain's view that the Russian government was responsible for the use of a lethal nerve agent.

The former spy and his daughter purportedly were poisoned by a Soviet-designed nerve agent, novichok, a weapon believed to be unique to Russia. Russia has flatly denied the allegations and offered a variety of counterclaims.

Russian officials insist they have a legal right to see the 33-year-old Skripal, who lived in Moscow and was visiting her father, Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury when they were attacked March 4.

British officials say she is recovering in the hospital while her 66-year-old father remains in critical condition.

The Russian Embassy in London called the daughter's recovery "good news" in a tweet Friday and said Russian diplomats had a right to see her under the 1968 Consular Convention.

The case has escalated East-West tensions, with both sides expelling more than 150 diplomats from two dozen countries.

More than 50 British diplomats and technical support staff will be expelled from Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday, claiming the move will establish parity with Russia's diplomatic mission in Britain.

"Russia offered parity," spokesman Maria Zakharova said. "The Brits have just over 50 more people."

The move clarified Russia's response to Britain's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. On Friday, Russia said it would limit the size of the British diplomatic mission to Russia to match that of Moscow's mission in Britain. However, no figures were given, as Britain does not publish rosters of its embassies and consulates for security reasons.

Russia had previously expelled 23 British diplomats before Saturday's announcement.

Britain is not alone in facing the Kremlin's retaliatory measures: 23 nations that supported Britain by expelling Russian diplomats were issued expulsion orders Friday. Russia described those actions as mirror responses.

The United States led the expulsion count with 60 Russian diplomats and added to its measures the closing of the Russian Consulate in Seattle. Russia responded, expelling 60 American diplomats and ordering the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg closed.

In St. Petersburg, where Russian officials demanded that the U.S. shut down its consulate by Saturday night, workers busily loaded boxes and bags onto trucks. In brief comments to reporters, U.S. Consul-General Thomas Leary said "we are ready to leave."

Russians watching the activity expressed mixed views on the closure.

"The American side always knows that we can strike back if we are attacked," said Valentina Petrova, 77.

But 24-year-old Artem Zykov saw it differently.

"Russia should have found different mechanisms to respond without such radical measures," Zykov said.

The truck left in the late afternoon, the driver waving and honking the horn several times. Outside the elegant 19th-century building, someone had placed four yellow tulips and a card from neighbors reading "hope to see you again."

In another illustration of the deteriorating relations, the Russian Embassy in Britain complained about the alleged search of a Russian airliner at London's Heathrow Airport.

The embassy said British Border Forces and Customs officers searched an Aeroflot flight from Moscow on Friday in violation of international rules. In a tweet, the embassy called the search "another blatant provocation by the British authorities." Russia has threatened to conduct similar searches of British Airways flights.

British officials responded Saturday that it is routine to search some incoming flights.

Russia has sent a diplomatic note demanding an explanation of the search.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory Katz, Jim Heintz and Irina Titova of The Associated Press; and by Matthew Bodner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/01/2018