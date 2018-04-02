1 shooting, 2 armed robberies reported on 1 Little Rock street in about 24 hours

Two armed robberies and a shooting were reported on the same Little Rock street in just over a day, authorities said.

The first robbery took place about 6:40 p.m. Friday at Alexander Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, where a 43-year-old victim said three people sitting outside his apartment when he got home "jumped him," according to one report.

All three had pistols, and one hit him in the lower left side of his face, causing him to bite his lip, he said. Officers noted that his lip was swollen. The attackers took $20 in cash from his pocket, the victim told police.

The 43-year-old described the attacker who hit him as having a beard and dreadlocks. He said his 33-year-old girlfriend was present with her two daughters at the time of the robbery.

The victim said he had seen the trio hanging out with "other kids" in the entrance of the apartment complex before and driving a silver 2010 Ford Mustang. He added that they are friends of his girlfriend's son and that he may have been targeted.

Less than four hours later, according to police, a 65-year-old man was robbed at his apartment down the street in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m., the report states. The victim said two males knocked on the door of the apartment and one walked in "like he owned the place."

The 65-year-old knew the assailants by the names "Dred" and "Steve-O," according to the report.

"Dred" displayed a handgun and said "Give me $200 or I'll shoot you," the victim told police. He said he gave "Dred" $60, which was all he had. The robbers then left the apartment complex in a small, black four-door vehicle, he told police.

"Dred" was described a a black male with long hair in dreadlocks, the report states. The victim told police the pair deal drugs in Alexander Apartments, though they don't live there.

About 8:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6400 block of Colonel Glenn Road, where Reginald Travis, 52, was lying in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds, another report states.

Travis was transported to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were deemed not life-threatening, police said.

Officers canvassed the area but were not successful in finding any of the attackers, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports. Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the department, said the three crimes are not considered related.