2020 Mississippi receiver eager to visit Arkansas

One of the top sophomore prospects in Mississippi will be making his way to Fayetteville to visit Arkansas on Thursday.

Receiver E. Jai Mason, 6-1, 190 pounds of Jackson Academy, received an offer from the Hogs on March 28 to go with previous offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He likes coach Chad Morris' offense.

“It's a blessing to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas,” Mason said. “Coach Morris is an offensive-minded coach so that excites me. I'm interested in hearing how they can develop me on and off the field.”

He’s communicating with wide receiver graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, a Mississippi native.

“He seems like a great guy,” Mason said. “A great coach that shows toughness and he's a great person to talk to if I need anything, and as my recruitment continues our relationship will get better.”

Mason, who has a 37-inch vertical, recorded 26 receptions for 864 yards, a 33.2 yards per catch average and 8 touchdowns this past season. He’s eager to watch the Hogs practice.

“I'm looking to seeing the competitiveness and energy in practice,” he said. “I love competing, so that will be a first. I also want to see the coaches push their guys to their full potential. I hope to experience being wanted as a player and something new because I've never been to Arkansas before.”