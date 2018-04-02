22-year-old Arkansas man killed in 2-vehicle collision, police say

A 22-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle wreck on an Arkansas road, police said.

A Pine Bluff police officer discovered a vehicle collision Sunday at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Olive Street, according to a release from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that a southbound 2002 Volvo S6 trying to pass a 2016 Buick Regal struck the car on its driver's side, according to the release. The Volvo then crossed into northbound lanes and struck a curb, eventually stopping just north of the intersection 17th and Olive Street, the release stated.

The Volvo's driver, Michael Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two people in the Buick were not injured.

According to the news release, the fatal wreck was first called a homicide because of Hudson's injuries, but police no longer suspect foul play. His body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy at his family's request.

The Pine Bluff resident's death is one of at least 91 fatalities in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary state police statistics.

A call to the Police Department about what time the wreck occurred was not returned as of Monday afternoon.