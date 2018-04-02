Losing lottery tickets land 3 Arkansans the chance to win $1 billion

Three Arkansans have been picked for an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas as part of a state lottery game that gives people with losing tickets a second chance.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Kara Lee Ford, ticket buyers in the state can sign up for free online to join the lottery's club, which allows members to accumulate points from non-winning scratch-off ticket or enter them in drawings.

The winners of the Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Billion Dollar Challenge drawing, picked Feb. 16, get round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three nights in the Paris Las Vegas hotel and $1,000 spending money — as well as a guarantee of winning a minimum of $1,000, with the chance to win a prize of up to $1 billion, Ford said.

The Arkansas winners are 61-year-old Ruby Miller of Hope, 69-year-old Jim Jolly of Wooster, and 58-year-old Diana McNeill of Berryville.

The challenge, which takes place April 18, involves multiple elimination rounds in which contestants are given envelopes containing varying amounts of money or a "Golden Ticket" that allows them to advance, according to its rules on the lottery's website.

The person who makes it all the way to the "Billion Dollar Round" has a 1 in 2,625 chance of winning the top prize, the rules state.