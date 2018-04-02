51-year-old Arkansan dies about 2 weeks after crash in which pickup hit culvert, state police say

A 51-year-old man died from his injuries about two weeks after crashing his pickup on an Arkansas highway, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 12:45 p.m. March 15 as Thomas G. Smire of Sidney was driving a 1992 GMC Sierra south on Arkansas 115 through Calamine in Sharp County, according to a preliminary crash report.

While negotiating a curve, the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert, the report states.

Smire was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where he later died from his injuries, state police said. Bill Sadler, an agency spokesman, did not know the exact date of Smire's death.

No one else was reported injured, and police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 91 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.