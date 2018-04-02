Arkansas man dies after being hit by pickup while crossing street

A 53-year-old Arkansas man died after he was hit by a pickup while crossing a street in Prescott, authorities said.

Carl Anderson of Emmet was crossing Hines Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Anderson was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 91 fatalities in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary statistics.