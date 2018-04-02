Brazilian accused of forceful grope in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a Brazilian man accused of one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to a police report.

Flavio Mesquita, 57, of Sao Paulo was arrested Sunday afternoon in downtown Little Rock, the report said.

The report says Mesquita forced himself on the victim by grabbing her face. He forcefully kissed her and groped her breast, according to the report.

The report said Mesquita admitted to the assault, but the document did not provide further details.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Sunday night.

