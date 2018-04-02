Former police chief pleads not guilty to 1997 rape of Arkansas schoolteacher

A former police chief pleaded not guilty Monday morning to the 1997 rape of an Arkansas schoolteacher, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Grant Hardin, 49, is charged with rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Hardin's arrest earlier this year came after DNA linked him to the case. The state obtained Hardin's DNA after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October.

The sample matched DNA from the rape case, according to Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor.

The teacher was at the school Nov. 9, 1997, preparing for the week's classes while a church service was being held in the cafeteria.

About 11:30 a.m., she decided to use the restroom. A man wearing a knit stocking cap and sunglasses brandished a pistol, raped her and fled, according to a news release.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 21.

Hardin, the Gateway police chief from January 2016 to May 2016, is serving a 30-year prison sentence for the 2017 killing of 59-year-old James Appleton. He admitted Oct. 16 to shooting and killing Appleton while he sat in his pickup Feb. 23, 2017.