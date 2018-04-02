Title: Divinity: Original Sin 2

Platform: Macintosh, Windows PC

Cost: $44.99

Rating: Mature -- There's bloody combat, and freedom to do good or evil.

Score: 10/10

After spending a few dozen hours immersed in Larian Studios' latest epic, there's no doubt that Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the current pinnacle of turn-based, high fantasy role-playing games.

Divinity sends players back to a land called Rivellon, but in a time period hundreds of years after the previous game when a magical power called Source has been outlawed. The player's character is a Sourcerer -- someone who can wield that special magic.

Anyone in Rivellon who exhibits the ability to use Source is apprehended and sent to an island where all will supposedly be "cured" of their abilities.

At the game's start, you are on a prison ship bound for that island, a collar firmly fastened around your neck. Players can choose from a group of pre-made heroes with backstories or create their own character from scratch.

The entire game revolves on choices, with players having near absolute freedom to affect their world however they see fit. You are in a living world, with nonplayer characters who have complex relationships with one another, and whether your choices are good, evil or somewhere in between, everything has consequences.

The first step in this journey is to choose or create a character. Will you play as a haughty lizard prince, an undead immortal, a dwarven outlaw or a flesh-eating elf? Again, every choice has consequences. Showing your face as an undead will result in being attacked on sight by everyone.

Humans are commonplace, but other races will be slow to trust you.

Combat is quite difficult and requires a lot of tactical precision. Players and enemies take turns attacking each other across a variety of elevations, and both groups will use various spells and abilities to create environmental effects on the terrain. For example, an enemy wizard might cast a fire-based spell and turn a large patch of the ground into an inferno, setting characters on fire. The player can then counter with a rain spell to douse the blaze, and then follow it up with an ice spell that freezes the puddle on the ground, causing the wizard to slip and fall.

There's no right or wrong way to approach the game, and it's amazing just how well the developers anticipate the various ways in which players might try to overcome challenges. It's perfectly acceptable to build a highly persuasive character who tries to talk his way out of confrontations and convinces merchants to give the party big discounts on buying items -- or you can invest in sneaking and thievery skills and just pickpocket what you want. Some fights and challenges can even be bypassed entirely by skillful use of stealth or teleportation magic.

One thing to keep in mind is that, just as the players have special abilities that allow them to manipulate the battlefield, so does the enemy. The combat AI is very strong -- if one player gets low on health, clever enemies will notice this and focus their attacks where it hurts most. They'll sprint right past your big, beefy fighter to layeth down an unholy smite on the squishy archer fighting from your back line, and cover the ground in fire to prevent your retreat.

The storyline is well-written and engaging -- and can alter drastically depending on who is in your party and the choices you've made. Every character (and animal, if you've taken the special talent to speak with animals) has full voice-over dialogue.

The music score for Divinity is phenomenal. There are hours of epic scores, warm tavern music and everything in between.

The multiplayer option is well-done, too. You can have friends drop in or out of your multiplayer games -- either creating new characters or just stepping into the shoes of members of the party. You can even split up, each exploring different parts of the world and interacting with it. I had a couple of friends join me in exploring the world, and working together to overcome challenges and puzzles made it even more fun.

The game is long -- it's easy enough to spend 50 to 100 hours on a single campaign. There are hundreds of side quests and puzzles to solve. Characters can be customized in nearly infinite ways, and because of the variety of options, there's immense replayability. The game supports modding (creating your own content and sharing it) and, if you like, you can become the game master and create your own world, characters and storyline using the game's engine, and invite your friends to come play in it.

For fans of tactical role-playing games, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a must-buy.

ActiveStyle on 04/02/2018