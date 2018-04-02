Central Arkansas school district investigating hazing allegations involving baseball team

A central Arkansas school district is investigating allegations of hazing on a high school sports team, officials said.

According to a Monday news release, Arkansas State Police and the Saline County sheriff's office are assisting with the investigation that involves the Bauxite High School baseball team.

The Bauxite district declined to release further information Monday afternoon, citing student privacy laws.

"We take all threats to student safety very seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all studentn athletes," the release states.