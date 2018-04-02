Lawrence PD helps Kansas fans stay calm

The Kansas Jayhawks were steamrolled 95-79 by the Villanova Wildcats in Saturday's Final Four loss, but some of their fans looking for an escape from the game had an amusing Twitter profile to turn toward.

The Lawrence (Kan.) Police Department tweeted through much of the game and was initially optimistic despite the Jayhawks' 47-32 halftime deficit:

"An order from the Lawrence Police Department- Everybody change your shirt at halftime. The one you're wearing isn't lucky," was one tweet.

Another one read:

"Already hearing reports of fights downtown. There's a whole half of basketball left, and you can't watch it from Douglas County Jail."

However, it became clear Kansas was facing an uphill battle in San Antonio, as the Wildcats made 18 three-pointers and clinched their spot in tonight's championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

The loss prompted more entertaining tweets from Lawrence's best:

"We've deployed our officers out to Massachusetts Street. Roughly one officer for every 3 pointer Nova has hit, soooo about 200."

"We were hoping to high five tonight, but if you need a hug from an officer downtown tonight, make sure you ask first."

"As you all walk dejectedly around Massachusetts Street, if you feel the need to destroy something, rip down one of the neon yellow paper no parking signs and put it in a trash can. Thanks bunches XOXO"

Rookie mistake

New Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler called on a reliever who had yet to throw a warm-up pitch on Saturday against Atlanta.

Kapler came to the mound to replace starter Vince Velasquez in the third inning with the Phillies down 5-2, but left-hander Hoby Milner apparently wasn't ready to enter the game.

Kapler remained on the mound as Milner took some throws before leaving the bullpen. Braves manager Brian Snitker came out of the dugout to argue about the delay and was ejected by umpire Jerry Layne, the crew chief.

Layne said he was trying to protect Milner's health.

"For whatever reason the pitcher wasn't even getting ready," Layne told a pool reporter. "Who got crossed up, I'm not placing blame on anybody because I don't know. He just wasn't ready. Hadn't thrown a pitch. ... The last thing I want to do is get somebody hurt. It's already a messed-up situation."

Layne said a report would be sent to Major League Baseball.

"Whoever's at fault on the Phillies' side should have to answer to Major League Baseball," Layne said.

MLB determined that Layne handled the situation correctly, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney, adding that the Phillies will receive a formal warning letter from the league.

Kapler said Milner warmed up earlier in the game.

"Anytime we have a miscommunication, that miscommunication is my responsibility so I take full responsibility for it," Kapler said.

Milner said he was fine.

"I was healthy going into the game. I'm healthy now. I feel fine," Milner said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I wasn't sore going into today. I told him I was ready to go. It was just a miscommunication that I didn't get as many warm-up pitches that would be ideal. ... Fortunately enough I'm the kind of guy that can throw eight pitches and be fine."

