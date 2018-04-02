Man jailed on murder charge in killing of 40-year-old at home near I-430 in Little Rock

A man charged in the Easter killing of a 40-year-old man in Little Rock remained jailed as of Monday morning, records show.

Michael Wood of Little Rock was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on one count of first-degree murder, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Wood's arrest report listed his age as 48, but online records state that he is 53. It wasn't immediately clear which was correct.

Police say Wood was identified as the shooter in the 12th homicide recorded this year in Arkansas’ capital city.

Officers responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. that day to 11100 W. David O. Dodd Road, which is just east of Interstate 430, in reference to a shooting.

Authorities found a victim lying in the front yard of a house. The man, whose identity had not been released as of Monday, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a “disturbance” between the gunman and the victim.